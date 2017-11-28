‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Says It’s Not A Crime For Mothers To Drink Beer & Smoke Cigarettes

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has come under fire for many things since becoming a mother and sharing her story on reality television. However, after her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, was seen driving under the influence of drugs in a disturbing scene, fans began to wonder if Maci may also be indulging in any potentially dangerous activities.

According to a Nov. 27 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Maci Bookout has made no secret that she likes to enjoy the occasional beer, and has made it very clear that she won’t be shamed for doing so. Bookout, the mother of three children, son Bentley, whom she shares with Ryan Edwards, daughter Jayde, and son Maverick, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney, says it’s fine for mothers to drink a beer or enjoy a cigarette.

In fact, in Maci Bookout’s newest book the Teen Mom OG star says that while she does not “condone excessive drinking,” she sees no problem with a mother “having a beer, or even smoking the occasional cigarette.” The MTV reality star goes on to say that doing such things as a mom “does not warrant a call to Child Services, and does not make you a bad mother.”

In the past, Maci Bookout has been slammed for drinking around her children. After the Teen Mom OG star posted a photo of herself drinking a beer while holding her then-newborn daughter, the fan reaction was “intense,” says the mother-of-three. Maci revealed that people accused her of being a terrible mother who was neglecting her parental duties after the photo was posted online. Bookout then reminded her followers that she is an adult over the legal drinking age, and that one beer would not be putting her daughter in “mortal danger.”

In addition, Maci Bookout reminded her fans that she and all mothers are “human beings,” adding that she and other moms make mistakes, but that her children come first. The Teen Mom OG star also revealed that she didn’t think there was anything wrong with enjoying a beer with her husband in the evenings.

