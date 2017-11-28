‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Vegeta’s Battle Against Strongest Mortal, Confirmed!

With less 17 minutes left in the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super fans must be ready themselves for the best and worst things that could happen in the Universal Survival Saga. These include the fate of Prince Vegeta, who, so far, has been receiving lesser airtime than other major DBS characters. However, according to the latest DBS spoilers, Vegeta will finally have the opportunity to shine in his upcoming battle against the strongest mortal.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta tried to imitate the moves of Son Goku in order to attain Ultra Instinct. He did the dangerous act while fighting Katopesla of Universe 3, who is wearing a robotic suit and currently in Battle Mode. Though his enemy became 300 times stronger, Vegeta still decided not to evade any attack, making him look like a living punching bag.

After receiving a massive damage, Vegeta gave up from achieving Ultra Instinct and retaliated against the enemy. The Saiyan Prince must be frustrated with his inability to use the God-like technique. Todd Blankenship, a reliable source of Dragon Ball Super information, joked that Vegeta won’t be getting any transformation in the Tournament of Power. Instead, he will begin forgetting the transformations he already has.

His Twitter post tricked some DBS fans, but most of them know that it’s only a joke. Akira Toriyama will surely not let such cruel thing happen to the Saiyan Prince. Vegeta has been working all his life to surpass Son Goku and become the strongest fighter in the world. As most people expect, Vegeta’s opportunity to shine will arrive in the Tournament of Power.

According to Otakukart, “several reliable sources” confirmed that Vegeta will soon have a major battle in the Tournament of Power. Vegeta’s intense fight will be happening in December or January. The sources didn’t give any information about Vegeta’s powerful opponent, but Otakukart speculated that it will be Jiren The Grey of Universe 11.

While Son Goku was busy dealing with Kale and Caulifla, Vegeta tried to test the power of Jiren. Unfortunately, Toppo interfered and started the battle of the second fiddles. With Vegeta’s goal to master Ultra Instinct, it makes sense for him to fight a very powerful enemy like Jiren. Just imitating Son Goku’s movements against an average opponent is obviously not enough for him to achieve the technique popular among the gods. Vegeta’s major battle will finally show the product of his intense training and could give a major hint regarding the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power.

