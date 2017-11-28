‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards & Wife Tease MTV Spin-Off

Is another Teen Mom OG spin-off special in the works? It looks like Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, may be getting their very own MTV special. The couple teased the spin-off news via social media this week, and fans immediately were interested in what the show could detail about the newly married couple.

According to a Nov. 27 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Mackenzie Standifer teased a new spin-off and/or special via her Instagram story this week. Ryan Edwards‘ wife revealed that there were “several exciting things that are coming soon,” and that it is something that will “provide insight” into the lives of herself and her family.

In the social media video, Mackenzie Standifer promised fans that “instead of seeing 10-minute snippets of chopped up conversation” between herself, Ryan Edwards, and their family members, Teen Mom OG viewers will get to see “why they are the way they are,” including the reason why fans believe that Mackenzie has a “super tough exterior.”

Although MTV hasn’t announced a spin-off or upcoming special for Ryan Edwards and his family, it seems that is what Mackenzie Standifer is alluding to in her social media posts. If the pair do get their own special, Teen Mom OG fans would likely see glimpses into their daily lives, how they raise their blended family with sons Bentley and Hudson, and likely get to hear more about Ryan’s time in rehab and how his recovery from drug abuse is going since leaving treatment.

Oh boy… you give me premature ventricular contractions ???? A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Maci Bookout would also likely be a topic of conversation for the pair, as they’ve spoken out in the past about Ryan’s baby mama, and their interactions with her. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Ryan and Mackenzie were not happy about Maci speaking openly about Ryan’s substance abuse issues on the MTV reality series, and their relationship has been strained since that time. Fans will also probably get to see Ryan and Mackenzie’s wedding reception, which took place earlier this month in Tennessee.

Currently, Teen Mom OG is airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram]