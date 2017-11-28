Tamra Judge Reveals ‘RHOC’ Shocker: Where She Stands With Vicki Gunvalson Today

Tamra Judge shocked everyone on last night’s reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County when she decided to forgive Vicki Gunvalson. As the reunion was about to end, Vicki issued an apology to the girls, asking for a hug from Tamra. After the two had made peace, she asked Shannon Beador for the same thing. Even though Shannon had previously said that she would never forgive Vicki for everything they had been through, it sounds like she was able to move on rather quickly from everything. But fans are curious to know if this hug actually solved anything.

Shannon did look hesitant when she decided to get up to give Vicki a hug. Perhaps she hadn’t thought that she would be included in the apology, but now that she was starting over after her divorce, she may have thought it was time to let go of the drama. According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge is now revealing where the women are today and it is quite the shocker. As it turns out, the apology on the reunion special actually meant something and they are now speaking to one another. It sounds like they are slowly re-establishing their friendship.

“So…have Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge or Shannon Beador talked since the reunion? Where’s the relationship stand today? #RHOC #RHOCReunion,” one fan asked the girls after the reunion special aired, to which Tamra replied, “Yes we have.”

It’s interesting that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are now speaking again and based on this season’s comments, it sounded like Tamra had absolutely no interest in making peace with her former friend. During the season, Judge revealed she could never be friends with anyone who displayed homophobic behavior. But she seemed to be quick to forgive and forget when Vicki cried during her apology. But based on the past, this hug could just be a temporary apology. Over the years, they have fought and made up, so this could just be another ride on the emotional rollercoaster.

Tamra Judge may return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Now that she’s made peace with Vicki Gunvalson, it may be more interesting to watch as many fans had called this season boring.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by]