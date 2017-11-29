Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Kids Reportedly Take Sides: Does Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Want To Be With Mom Or Dad?

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, she couldn’t have imagined the flood of reports and photographs that would follow. The pictures and stories have heated up the spotlight on the couple known as Brangelina and their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As the divorce drama continues, Angelina has been more frequently seen with one or more of the children both on casual shopping expeditions and on the red carpet. But behind the scenes, according to a new report, Jolie’s and Pitt’s kids are taking sides about where they want to live.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Pax Join Team Dad Brad Pitt

As the Inquisitr reported, Angelina’s and Brad’s children were reported to be “bickering” about with whom they wanted to reside, with Maddox and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rumored to be clashing. Maddox was reported to be determined to live with Jolie and attempting to persuade Shiloh to join him. But although Shiloh “really loves” Angelina, the 11-year-old reportedly had a change of heart.

According to New Idea magazine via Celebrity Insider, the challenges faced by Jolie’s and Pitt’s children have continued. The kids reportedly still do not agree when it comes to whether they are on Team Angelina or Team Brad.

Angelina and Brad have three biological children. Twins Vivienne and Knox are just 9-years-old, and reportedly the twins are not experiencing the same challenges as their big brothers and sisters. Zahara also is less stressed about the situation.

Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly is having more struggles with the divorce than her sister Zahara. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

But Jolie’s and Pitt’s oldest biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and oldest sons, Pax and Maddox, are reportedly the offspring who are in the heated debate about their parents, a family friend told the magazine. The insider also revealed a very special bond between two of the children that may be influencing their feelings.

“Pax and Shiloh have always had a strong bond, and both of them have long felt more compatible, emotionally, with Brad.”

Consequently, Angelina Jolie reportedly faces a challenge if two of her children do choose to ask to reside with Brad. The insider described Angelina as “in an unwinnable situation” about what to do regarding Pax’s and Shiloh’s alleged “stated wishes.”

Brad Pitt, Maddox Reportedly At Odds

While divorces involving children rarely go smoothly, it’s reportedly particularly challenging for some of Pitt’s and Jolie’s kids. At 16, Maddox allegedly remains upset with Brad, said the source. That alleged anger reportedly stems from the altercation on a private jet that caused Angelina to become involved and then file for divorce. As a result, Maddox reportedly is firmly on the side of Jolie.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt just gushed over his "wonder" mom Angelina Jolie—and it couldn't be more adorable ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/90f7tFOltT — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) November 19, 2017

Aware of that altercation, Shiloh reportedly initially was on Team Angelina Jolie. But the insider described the 11-year-old as having the biggest struggles with her parents’ split.

“Shiloh is taking [the divorce] the hardest. She is a daddy’s girl.”

According to the source, Angelina is doing her best to explain the situation to the kids. But Pax and Shiloh allegedly told Jolie that “they would prefer to live with their father,” according to the insider.

Brad Pitt “Cool Dude” Dad To Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Pax

As for why Pax and Shiloh are reportedly so bonded with Brad, the insider described Pitt as a “cool dude.” Brad reportedly took the two kids on expeditions to look at musical instruments.

“They usually spent time looking at acoustic travel guitars, which are perfect for young kids,” said the source.

The youngsters also spent time with the drums, according to the insider. All three reportedly played whatever appealed to them, with Pitt reportedly encouraging them. The insider praised Brad.

“Nice guy, great father.”

But the praise for Pitt doesn’t mean that Angelina Jolie isn’t loved by her kids.

Angelina Jolie Reveals Children Are “Getting Better”

Despite such reports that Angelina’s and Brad’s children are having problems in the wake of their parents’ split, an insider told Gossip Cop that those types of allegations are “false.”

Jolie recently said in an interview that life for her children is “getting better” as the months pass. And rather than a bickering group of kids, Angelina described the children as a united family.

“They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit,” said Jolie.

“Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more [than my kids].”

Angelina also said that the children are the “best friends” that she has in her life. Regarding the allegations that the kids want to live elsewhere, Jolie shared that the entire flock assisted in decorating and choosing the furniture for their new home.