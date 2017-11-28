Chris Soules Allowed To Remove Ankle Monitor As Judge Weighs Request To Drop Felony Charge in Fatal Crash Case

Chris Soules has been permitted to remove the ankle monitor he was ordered to wear after he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal tractor crash earlier this year. The Iowa farmer and former Bachelor star appeared in an Iowa courtroom on Nov. 27 after filing a motion to dismiss the felony charge. At the end of the hearing, the judge permitted the reality star to remove the ankle bracelet, according to Us Weekly.

During the two-hour hearing, Chris Soules’ lawyers played 911 audio which documented the reality star calling for help shortly after his pick-up truck rear-ended a tractor and killed the driver, Soules’ 66-year-old farmer neighbor, Kenneth Mosher.

Local news station KCRG reported that Soules’ attorneys argued that The Bachelor star fulfilled everything that was legally required of him by calling for help and remaining at the scene until an ambulance arrived to help Mosher. Soules’ lawyers stated that Iowa code does not specify that Chris Soules should have waited at the scene of the accident to talk with police. The farmer turned reality star reportedly left the scene of the accident after 14 minutes and was arrested at his home several hours later. Chris Soules tested negative for alcohol, although open containers were allegedly found in his truck. Chris posted $10,000 bond for bail and was released.

At the hearing, Chris Soules’ attorney revealed that Chris is still very “distressed” over the accident and is upset to be facing criminal charges when he feels he complied with everything he was supposed to do under Iowa law.

While the judge granted Soules’ request to remove his ankle monitoring bracelet, the decision on his request to dismiss the felony charge is expected to come early this week. A trial is set for January.

Chris Soules has stayed out of the limelight ever since the tragic accident. The one-time Dancing with the Stars contestant has stayed off of social media—his last Instagram post was four days before the accident occurred, and he is no longer on Twitter. In September, Chris Soules was spotted having lunch with ex-Bachelorette flame Andi Dorfman in New York City, according to People.

