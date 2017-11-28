‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Verbally Attacks Ryan Edwards’ Wife Backstage At Reunion

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has always been one to speak her mind, and during the show’s season premiere, fans saw her do just that. The season opened with scenes from the previous season’s reunion, and what happened behind the scenes of the dramatic filming. During those backstage moments, Amber was seen telling Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, exactly what she thought of her.

According to a Nov. 27 report from Hollywood Life, Mackenzie Standifer took the stage at the Teen Mom OG reunion to read Ryan Edwards’ baby mama, Maci Bookout, a letter that she had written her. In the letter, Mackenzie reveals that she believes Maci exploited Ryan and was very insensitive towards him by revealing his drug abuse issues to the world on the show. Maci defended herself on stage by saying that Ryan did that to himself when he appeared high on the show, and Mackenzie stormed off in anger.

After Mackenzie left the stage, Amber Portwood immediately got in her face and started using profanity to call out Standifer for blaming Maci Bookout for issues that Ryan Edwards brought on himself. Amber wanted to defend her friend and co-star, Maci Bookout, and Teen Mom OG viewers watched as she yelled at Mackenzie. However, Standifer stood her ground and walked away from the potentially explosive situation, yelling for everyone backstage to get out of her way.

After the encounter, Amber Portwood told the Teen Mom OG crew that Mackenzie Standifer was “lucky” that she had self-control, which hasn’t always been a strong point for her in the past. Many fans will remember that during a previous Teen Mom reunion show, Amber stormed the stage during Farrah Abraham’s interview with Dr. Drew to defend her then fiancé Matt Baier, whom Farrah had said looked like a pedophile. Amber and Farrah got into a heated fight, and things even got physical between members of their family and friend groups.

While Teen Mom OG security is usually there to break up any fights that may spring up, this time they weren’t needed as Amber Portwood spoke her mind to Mackenzie Standifer as Ryan Edwards’ wife walked away from the conflict. However, the situation may have caused some bad blood between the two women and could lead to further conflicts when they meet in the future.

Teen Mom OG is currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

