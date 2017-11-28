Formula 1 2018 WDC Odds Favor Lewis Hamilton Over Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen For F1 Championship

With the latest F1 season over, the Formula 1 championship odds for 2018 are available for bettors to take an early look at. The 2017 season came to a conclusion on Sunday as Valtteri Bottas took the checkered flag at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton finishing second in the final race. Even though he didn’t win the race, Hamilton won his fourth championship, and he’s already the favorite to repeat as champion in the 2018 Formula 1 season. Does that make his next title a foregone conclusion, though? Not so fast, as there are some other contenders looking to claim an F1 title in 2018.

One such driver looking to claim that championship is Kimi Raikkonen. As Vegas Insider recently reported, Raikkonen hasn’t won a Formula 1 race since the 2013 season when he claimed the Australian Grand Prix win. That’s quite a drought, but the Ferrari driver vows to be back next season despite finishing fourth overall in the World Driver’s Championship (WDC) standings for 2017. He was given another year on his contract with the Ferrari team, giving him a shot at the title in 2018 if he can continue to learn from his mistakes and make necessary adjustments. Raikkonen believes he will do just that and is already focusing on the future.

Ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi event, Raikkonen spoke about his failed season which he will build upon for next year.

”Obviously I am here to try to win races and win championships, so it is far from ideal. But this is how it turned out to be. I can live with it, but it is not why I am here.”

As for the latest future odds to win the Formula World Driver’s Championship in 2018, Raikkonen finds himself listed seventh overall with 33 to 1 odds. He’s behind fellow Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel who is a much stronger favorite at 3 to 1. Vettel only trails the man who is now reigning champion, Lewis Hamilton (7/5).

Formula 1 WDC 2018 Odds

Lewis Hamilton (7/5) Sebastian Vettel (3/1) Max Verstappen (4/1) Daniel Ricciardo (13/2) Valtteri Bottas (14/1) Fernando Alonso (25/1) Kimi Raikkonen (33/1) Carlos Sainz (66/1) Nico Hulkenberg (66/1) Stoffel Vandoorne (100/1)

Sebastian Vettel had the WDC within his grasp earlier this season as he was just three points behind Lewis Hamilton before the Singapore Grand Prix. However, he too suffered a costly mistake during that event which set him back. A wreck he was blamed for took Vettel and three other drivers out of the race in September. After Sunday’s final race, Vettel finished behind Hamilton by 44 points in the WDC standings. Abu Dhabi’s winner, Bottas, was 58 points back, showing that the champion has several contenders to keep an eye on in his rear view mirror.

Of the contenders, Sebastian Vettel appears to be Hamilton’s fiercest competition, as these two drivers have claimed the majority of the Formula 1 titles over the past decade. The 2018 Formula 1 season officially starts up in March of next year giving all of the drivers time to reflect and prepare for another run at the WDC.

[Featured Image by Luca Bruno/AP Images]