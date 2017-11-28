Jenelle Evans Shares Photo Of Son Kaiser On Instagram, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Claim He Looks Abused

Jenelle Evans can’t seem to get past the ongoing claims of abuse being made against her.

After the mother of three and her husband, David Eason, were accused of mistreating her three-year-old son Kaiser during the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Evans returned to social media to share a cute photo of the boy. Unfortunately, the seemingly innocent photo share has led to claims of child abuse.

“Why does it look like he had a black eye?” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the photo on November 27.

“Poor abused little boy,” another person added.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans questioned Jenelle Evans about the positioning of Kaiser’s eyes while one person claimed the toddler appeared to be suffering from a lazy eye.

Jenelle Evans has had a rough year. Although the reality star did experience happy moments, including her recent marriage, she also lost her bid for custody of her eight-year-old son Jace and was accused of smoking marijuana while pregnant with her youngest child, daughter Ensley Jolie, in an emergency custody filing made by Kaiser’s grandmother, Doris Davidson.

Davidson also claimed Kaiser had shown signs of abuse after spending time with Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason.

“Mommy, Jace said ‘No’ at me.” #BoysWillBeBoys A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

While many of Jenelle Evans’ fans and followers believed the photo of Kaiser seen above showed signs of abuse, others defended the longtime reality star, claiming that the boy was likely sporting mud on his face, as toddlers are known to do. And, if it was sporting a black eye, it was likely the result of normal child play.

During the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and David Eason were slammed for failing to feed Kaiser during a photo shoot for their wedding and Eason also came under fire for dragging the boy across their yard by his arm after catching him touching a camera.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 but a premiere date has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by MTV]