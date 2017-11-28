Kate Middleton Hopes Newly Engaged Couple Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoy Their Happy Moment

Kate Middleton is “absolutely thrilled” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement, and she hopes that they enjoy their happy moment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed Monday that they were engaged and announced that they would get married in the spring of 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her joy at the royal engagement as she arrived at the Foundling Museum, London, for an official duty on Tuesday, a day after the big royal announcement.

Speaking on behalf of Prince William as well, Kate Middleton said that Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle was an “exciting news” and they were “absolutely thrilled,” according to Hello!.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

On Monday, following the engagement announcement, Prince William and Kate Middleton said in a statement that they were “very excited” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They also said that it had been “wonderful” getting to know Meghan Markle and to see how happy she and Prince Harry were together.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kate Middleton during her and Prince Harry’s first joint television interview for BBC News, Meghan Markle said that she had been “wonderful” to her. Prince Harry and Megan Markle began dating in the summer of last year, and according to the former, his family did not find out about their relationship for a while. And when they found out, Prince William and Kate Middleton were longing to meet the Suits actress.

Prince Harry revealed that Meghan Markle had met Prince William and Kate Middleton a few times because they are his neighbors. He also said that both his sister-in-law and brother had been “absolutely amazing” and “fantastic support.”

The newly engaged royal couple have not announced their wedding date. It is being speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might get married after the arrival of royal baby No. 3.

Earlier in September, Kate Middleton announced, via an official statement released by Kensington Palace, that she is expecting her third royal baby with Prince William; she is due in April of 2018. Kate Middleton and Prince William, who married in April of 2011, are already parents to two children, Prince George, 4, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]