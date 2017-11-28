‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Reveals Shocking Truth About His Drug Use

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards didn’t appear in the season finale of the show due to the fact that he was in rehab for a drug addiction. During the season opener, Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was featured in scenes as she talked about her husband’s substance abuse problems.

According to a Nov. 28 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards’ drug use may have been worse than anyone knew. Mackenzie Standifer told Teen Mom OG producers that while in rehab, Edwards had admitted to her that he was using drugs multiple times a day, and that he was spending about $10K a week on the drugs.

Teen Mom OG cameras were not allowed inside the rehab facility where Ryan Edwards was being treated, but Mackenzie Standifer revealed that while doing a bit of therapy together, she mentioned Ryan’s baby mama, Maci Bookout, and it was a huge trigger for her husband. Mackenzie went on to say that Maci was only thinking about herself, and that Ryan felt “belittled” by his ex.

During the episode, Maci was seen having it out with Mackenzie during the Teen Mom OG reunion special, as well as talking to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about Ryan. Bookout claimed that she had not had any contact with Ryan Edwards during his rehab stay, but Mackenzie revealed that wasn’t true. Standifer told producers that she saw text messages that Ryan had sent to Maci that had gone unanswered.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout have always struggled a bit when it comes to co-parenting their son, Bentley. The pair often argued over Ryan’s involvement, or lack thereof, in Bentley’s life, and it was Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, who often fought for time to see Bentley.

In the Teen Mom OG trailer, Maci Bookout is seen telling Ryan Edwards that he will have to take drug tests in order to see his son, and in a sneak peek at the season, Ryan tells Mackenzie that he paid to have a hair follicle test done in hopes of seeing Bentley as soon as possible.

