Caitlyn Jenner ‘Desperate’ To Get Back In With Kardashian Family, ‘KUWTK’ Stars Not Having Any Of It [Rumors]

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly ready to end her feud with the Kardashians. The former Olympian allegedly wants to mend fences with the famous clan but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are not having any of it.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged the 68-year-old former decathlete is keen on getting back to the family’s good side despite being shunned and snubbed multiple times in the past.

The webloid claimed that Caitlyn is “desperate” to get back in with the reality TV family, adding that she’s been “going to any lengths” just to get close to the KarJenners again.

Sources told the gossip site that Caitlyn even attempted to crash Kim Kardashian’s house but the guards didn’t let her in.

“She has showed up to Kim’s gate and they haven’t let her in. The guards have had to turn her away.”

There were also claims that Caitlyn has also turned up to photo shoots unannounced, resulting in awkward situations.

As if it wasn’t enough, the webloid claimed that Caitlyn even went as far as planning a run-in with Kim at the doctor’s office.

“Caitlyn knew what day and time Kim was going for injections so she showed up at same time for an appointment at the doctor’s office,” the source claimed. “The receptionist told Kim so she wouldn’t run into her.”

Happy birthday Kim! Love you ???? A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Interestingly, the same sources claimed that the former Olympic gold medalist has been trying to use her sons Brody, 34, and Brandon, 36, to get to them, especially her two daughters.

Apparently, Caitlyn has been getting the cold shoulder from her daughters Kendall and Kylie. The webloid alleged that the Jenner sisters are not in contact with Caitlyn for quite some time now, adding that it’s “splitting up the family even farther apart.”

The gossip site claimed that Kendall is annoyed with her younger sister Kylie for blocking Caitlyn from her phone, claiming that it’s not right to just ignore their father.

“Kendall is pissed because Kylie has recently blocked Caitlyn from her phone,” the source claimed. “Kendall doesn’t think it’s the right thing to do. So now she isn’t talking to anyone.”

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

It has been alleged that Caitlyn, being the doting parent that she is, has been leaving messages, sending flowers and gifts to her youngest daughter Kylie. The reality star is reportedly concerned about her daughter’s pregnancy but is happy and excited about the upcoming baby.

Earlier this month, Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, admitted in an interview that she was “really hurt” after the Kardashian sisters targeted her online. She also revealed that Kim, in particular, became distant with her following the release of her tell-all book.

“They don’t want me in their lives, the bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.

So far, Caitlyn Jenner and her team have yet to confirm such rumors. The reality star is currently busy working on her foundation. She is also working on a new television show but no further details have been revealed yet.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]