‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Tries To Take Over The Kiriakis Mansion, But Maggie Fights Back

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Eve Donovan Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) continues to cause problems with Victor’s (John Aniston) family. She will try taking over the entire household, but this rubs Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) the wrong way. Be prepared for the feisty redhead to fight back.

Eve is taking over everything Kiriakis. She isn’t satisfied just fighting for control of Basic Black, but she wants to be the head matriarch of the Kiriakis mansion, too. However, she isn’t the woman of the house, that title belongs to Maggie. It seems that won’t stop her from trying to take the reins, though.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal on Friday, December 8, Eve tries to assert her authority at the mansion. It also states that Maggie is not going to allow it to happen and fights back. Eve might be a tough cookie, but she could meet her match with Maggie. The woman isn’t known for backing down to protect her loved ones and what belongs to them.

It sounds like Eve is making enemies with everyone. She already slapped Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and in the future, an audition tape hints there will be chaos with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). In fact, when Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) returns in March, the sisters will unite to take down the entire Kiriakis family.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Opera Digest‘s interview with Kassie DePaiva reveal Eve’s motivation. The woman didn’t return to Salem just to take care of business. Eve feels she is entitled to everything the Kiriakis family has. This is because she is Deimos’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) widow. Even though he left her with major control over Basic Black and a lot of money, that isn’t enough. She wants it all and won’t stop until she gets it.

So far, Brady’s attempts to eliminate Eve have failed. It was teased that Eve will be a real headache for Brady and Victor. Head writer Ron Carlivati said to expect her to cause a lot of problems. It seems that those issues just won’t be with the men of the house, but the women as well.

