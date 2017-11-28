Angelina Jolie’s Weight Continues To Plummet, But Has She Hit ‘Rock Bottom’?

The past year has been a tough one for Angelina Jolie. Since she announced her split from Brad Pitt in September 2016, the actress has avoided the spotlight and, instead, decided to focus on being a mom and adjust to life without her ex.

That all changed a few weeks ago when she started stepping out with her six children to promote the film, First They Killed My Father, but fans immediately noticed that something wasn’t quite right. Jolie appears to be thinner than usual, and with her plummeting weight, many wonder if she has hit rock bottom.

Is Jolie Ignoring Her Health?

An insider at Woman’s Day claims that the 42-year-old isn’t taking care of herself and it’s starting to show. The Maleficent star has struggled with health issues in the past, including bouts of Bell’s Palsy, varicose veins, hypertension, and a preventive double mastectomy surgery.

But now the source claims Jolie isn’t sleeping, and her frail health is making it difficult for her to deal with her kids, especially without Brad Pitt around to help.

The Jolie-Pitt Kids May Be Out Of Control

According to a source at OK! Magazine, the six Jolie-Pitt children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 – live an unusual lifestyle that includes scribbling on the walls and ultimately “ruling the roost.” As a result, their new $31 million mansion has ended up being a cross between a “trashed frat house and a rave club.”

Is it possible things are really getting this out of control at the Jolie house, or are the stories of poor health and impossible children just an attempt to build web traffic?

Jolie’s Weight Loss Could Be Due To Stress

Rumor-debunking website Gossip Cop says that the claims about Jolie’s poor health are simply false. Her divorce has not affected her appetite, she is not at her all-time lowest weight, and she does remember to eat.

Angelina Jolie’s friends are not worried about her health and weight, despite yet another tabloid story. https://t.co/vNYEdg5VQK — 106 WCOD (@106WCOD) November 11, 2017

The stress of the past year may have had some effect on the actress, but the tabloids’ claims of Angelina Jolie focusing on her health because she is in the middle of some kind of weight loss crisis is simply untrue.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]