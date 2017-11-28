Europeans Are ‘More Happy’ With Their Lives In 2017 Compared To How They Felt Five Years Back

While leaders of the European Union (EU) are still struggling to contain the consequences of the Brexit referendum, a new survey carried out by Eurobarometer suggests that Europeans are “more happy” with their lives in 2017 compared to how they felt in 2012.

The Eurobarometer survey was requested by the European Commission and was carried out between September 23, 2017, and October 2, 2017.

According to the EuroNews, the Eurobarometer poll sought an opinion of the participants on a wide variety of topics, including how happy they are with their lives in the EU. Nearly 78 percent of the participants said they feel happy with life in the EU. In 2012, only 76 percent of the people had responded positively.

The new survey suggests that most of the people in Luxembourg, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and Netherlands are happy with life in the EU. In contrast, people of Hungary and the Czech Republic are not much satisfied with living in the EU.

The survey also revealed that peoples of Slovakia, United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, and Poland are unhappier compared with 2012.

In Europe, the recognition of the significance of happiness has a long history. Aristotle and Epicurus recognized the quest for happiness as a fundamental goal for humans. The United Nations and several other leading organizations give much emphasis on human happiness and consider it as an important measure of social progress. Every year, March 20 is celebrated as the International Day of Happiness.

In the Eurobarometer poll, 22 percent of the respondents recognized the standard of living for EU citizens as one of the main assets for the EU. Nearly 25 percent of the participants said EU’s respect for democracy is among its prime assets. Human rights, the rule of law in this region, and the good relationship between the Member States were also ranked among EU’s main assets.

Ninety-one percent of the people said they are happy with their family life, while 64 percent agreed that they are satisfied with their current profession. Eighty-nine percent of the participants also said that they are happy living in the country they currently live.

Fifty-one percent of the respondents also accepted that their country provides its people a chance to succeed in life. In 2016, only 46 percent people thought in that way.

[Featured Image by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images]