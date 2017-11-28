Barack Obama Congratulates Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Trump Silent And Jealous Amid Rumors Of Royal Snub?

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has extended his family’s congratulatory message to the newly engaged royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Twitter last November 28. On the other hand, his Republican successor has kept himself silent on the royal announcement leaving the rest of the world asking if he’s, by any means, jealous of the highly anticipated invitation of the Obamas at the wedding day.

Barack congratulated the couple, saying, “Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement.” He also wished them a lifetime of joy and happiness together. Other world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also joined in the celebratory mood by sending their warm messages.

After Barack’s message, political butterflies and social observers turned their eyes on Trump fervently waiting for a possible tweet also congratulating the newly engaged member of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom and his American fiance in their historic announcement but to no avail. His tweets yesterday centered on tax reforms and retweets of FLOTUS Melania and daughter Ivanka.

According to the Evening Standard, Trump will most likely get snubbed by the Buckingham Palace due to several controversial issues he’s been involved with before and during his time as the president of the United State.

One, in particular, is his remarks about Princess Diana, the late mother of Prince Charles. The conflict began in 1997 in an interview with long-time pal and trusted mediator Howard Stern where Trump bragged about having slept with Di on one occasion. Incidentally, shortly after that interview, the former Princess of Wales died in a car fatal accident in Paris. In addition, more untold commentaries on Diana made by Trump have resurfaced.

Thus, there could have always been a bad blood between the American president and the heirs to the British throne. Bottomline, Prince Harry will most probably block an invitation to the White House to avoid Trump’s participation in his own wedding with respect to the memory of his late mother.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle may have her own reasons to not invite Donald Trump. During the 2016 Presidential Campaign, Merkle said in an interview that she would rather stay in Canada, if ever, Trump wins the election. She was a staunch Hillary Clinton supported and even called him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Lastly, Trump’s arrival in London could trigger a massive protest from the English people who have vocally opposed his planned state visit. Note that when Theresa May suggested that visit, more than two million voters took the ballots to express their dismay of the proposal and would gather to the streets to protest against him.

