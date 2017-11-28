John Mayer reflected on his personal life in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night, where he responded to Katy Perry’s earlier comments about his sexual prowess and opened up about continuing to support his ex.

Earlier this year, Katy, who dated John on-and-off between 2012 and 2015, ranked three of her former lovers, claiming that the soft-rock hitmaker had been her favorite sexual partner to date, followed closely by Orlando Bloom and Diplo, who made it into second and third place, respectively.

When quizzed about his best lover on WWHL this week, John responded to “Shady Dancing Bear” with unrestrained nervous laughter before searching for a way that he could avoid answering the question altogether. Thinking on his feet, though, the singer-songwriter soon replied with an inoffensive comeback.

“Right here. So far, it’s on a little SD card, I’ve been creating it myself. I’ve been my best lover so far,” he said while gently tapping the side of his head, perhaps indicating that his body really is a wonderland.

Despite sidestepping around the original question like an absolute pro, John didn’t shy away from discussing his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Proving there is no bad blood between the pair, he openly admitted to tuning into part of Katy’s 96-hour live stream earlier this year.

“That’s her thing, man. Like, is to go big and bold, and, um, yeah, I checked in with it. Like, it’s definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend sleep,” he remarked after claiming that you would need to watch the entire live stream to make a fair judgment and give the “final verdict.”

Andy Cohen commended the star for his honesty and integrity, saying that it would have been “weirder” for him to suggest that he didn’t check in on the four-day YouTube live stream, considering the fact they had previously been in a relationship for years.

“The way I see things now, I call it stand in the middle of the boat. If someone says, ‘I don’t watch that.’ It’s like, yes, you do.”

The 40-year-old musician went on to encourage people to live in the moment and “be human” about it. He shared a sweet anecdote about one particular occasion in which he sent a very early birthday text message to his ex, Katy, simply because he wanted to.

“I texted Katy ‘Happy Birthday,’ and it was four in the morning. It was a post-midnight-haven’t-gone-to-sleep-yet-it’s-technically-your-birthday send. How weird is it to be like, ‘Oh, I want to say Happy Birthday now, but I’m going to wait till tomorrow afternoon?’ Be a person, man! Text when you want to text, watch when you want to watch. Be human about it.”

Katy and John first started dating in August of 2012, shortly after the disintegration of the “Dark Horse” singer’s 14-month marriage to British actor Russell Brand. However, after a turbulent on-off romance between the pair, there appeared to be no more room for reconciliation as Katy and John called time on their relationship in July of 2015.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]