‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Was Surprised By Her Daughter’s Visit With Adam Lind

Chelsea Houska didn’t know in advance that her 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, would be spending time with her father, Adam Lind, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Following a shocking photo on Snapchat, which featured Adam Lind taking a selfie as his oldest child sat on his lap, a source claims the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t find out about Lind’s visit with their daughter until after she returned home from his parent’s house on Monday.

“Aubree came home and said she saw Adam yesterday,” a source close to Houska revealed to Radar Online on November 27. “He’s rarely ever there.”

Chelsea Houska’s former boyfriend, Adam Lind, isn’t allowed to see Aubree unless his parents are present and he is also not allowed to have the child in his car. As for his youngest daughter, 4-year-old Paislee, Taylor Halbur has reportedly requested a number of limitations for his visits be put into place.

Adam Lind’s visit with Aubree came just days after Radar Online shared a number of reports against him. As fans may have heard, Lind’s ex-fiancée, Stasia Huber, filed court documents against him earlier this month in which she claimed he had broken her arm and cut her foot before allegedly threatening to kill himself.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind dated for a short time and welcomed daughter Aubree as they filmed scenes for the second season of 16 & Pregnant. However, their relationship was often volatile and even after they split, they never seemed to get along with one another for any substantial amount of time.

After parting ways with Adam Lind years ago, Chelsea Houska met and fell in love with Cole DeBoer, who she married in October of last year. Since then, the couple has welcomed one child together, son Watson Cole DeBoer, and plan to have at least a couple more. As Houska revealed to People magazine in early 2016, she would like to have a total of four children.

Chelsea Houska is currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her family, including daughter Aubree, and her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

