WWE News: Braun Strowman Saves Finn Balor From Kane’s Attack After ‘Raw’ Match

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw featured plenty of big storylines, including a main event match involving Finn Balor vs. Kane that also had Braun Strowman looking for revenge. Kane worked back-to-back matches for the evening, as he first took on Kurt Angle’s long lost son Jason Jordan. That match ended in quick fashion with Jordan losing via count-out, and then “The Demon” Finn Balor arrived for the second match. He also suffered a beatdown and nearly an injury that would have set him back.

According to ProWrestling.net in their Raw results report, the match would eventually spill outside of the ring. Balor gained the advantage and delivered a huge dropkick to smash “The Big Red Monster” against the crowd barrier. However, Kane would decide he wasn’t going to take the beating on the outside of the ring and grabbed a steel chair. After driving it into Finn Balor’s gut, the referee called for the bell, giving Finn the win via disqualification. Kane didn’t stop with the carnage, though, and continued to attack “The Demon.”

Kane continued to drive the chair into Balor outside the ring before tossing him to the inside. He’d then place the steel chair around Balor’s neck and go to the corner turnbuckle for a possible career-ending move.

As Kane attempted to possibly end Balor’s career, Braun Strowman’s music hit and he arrived for the big save as the fans went crazy. Strowman was out for revenge after being attacked by “The Big Red Monster” just last week. Once Braun was facing him in the ring, Kane attempted to use the chair on “The Monster Among Men” but it had no effect. From there, Strowman gave Kane a beating using everything from the steel chair to the steel ring step to his own body flung against Kane. A big powerslam by Strowman placed Kane on his back on the steel ring steps in the middle of the ring.

From there, Strowman stood Kane up, placed the chair in front of his throat and drove him down face first against the steps for more damage. Kane stumbled to the outside of the ring as Strowman eventually stood tall to end the WWE Raw episode in Tennessee. The man behind the mask didn’t exactly have the best results in his home area where he’s been campaigning to become mayor, but he’ll likely be back for more in this ongoing feud with Braun Strowman. There could even be a match between the two on one of the upcoming episodes of Raw.

It’s also possible this latest Braun Strowman vs. Kane situation could even carry over into the new year towards the big Royal Rumble as that will be the next major event for the WWE Raw roster.

[Featured Image by WWE]