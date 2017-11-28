Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Face Shotgun Wedding Baby Rumors: Pregnant Meg To Have Tiny Prince Or Princess?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t have to wait long after their engagement announcement before rumors that she is pregnant soared, along with speculation that the two are planning a “shotgun wedding.” With bookies already taking bets, there are even discussions of proper royal protocol in terms of whether Harry and Meghan will become parents of babies who are born with the titles of prince and princess.

Prince Harry’s Response About Having Children Sparks Speculation

The Daily Beast pointed out that even though Prince Harry was not directly asked if Meghan Markle is pregnant, reports about one interview focused on a one-word question about having kids.

“Children? Not currently, no. We’ll start a family in the near future.”

Harry also said that he plans to take it “one step at a time” (as opposed to adopting two or more kids at once?), using the word “hopefully” in reference to plans for kids. For some, that was enough to get the buzz going about a shotgun wedding, signs of a baby bump, and even speculation about whether Meghan is pregnant with a baby girl or boy.

Royal Bookmakers Bonkers For Meghan Markle Pregnancy

Adding to the rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking forward to the birth of their first child, the couple is expected to reside at Nottingham Cottage. This two-bedroom home served as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s very first home when they were married. William and Kate lived there with their son, Prince George, spending months there as a royal family of three.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

However, even before Markle and Harry’s rumored baby arrives, there will be more than two bodies living in that cottage. Meghan has two rescue dogs, Guy the beagle and Bogart the Labrador cross. One has moved to the U.K., and the other currently is residing with friends.

But it’s not whether Markle’s second dog will reside with Prince Harry and his soon-to-be-wife that’s sparking bets.

“Bookmakers swiftly cut the odds of a royal baby already being on the way, with…odds of seven to one on a ‘shotgun wedding’ yesterday.”

While some had been betting previously on when Prince Harry will propose, the chances of placing an accurate bet on when Meghan Markle will announce her pregnancy (or if she will) are attracting even more.

Meghan Markle Pregnant? Place Your Baby Bump Bets Now

Metro pointed out that it took mere minutes to go from announcing an engagement to betting on the prince’s babies. George Elek from Oddschecker summed up the situation.

“[Prince Harry has] only been engaged for five minutes but punters are already hoping for the pitter-patter of tiny royal feet on the corridors of Buckingham Palace.”

For those who dislike betting on royal babies, betting also is open as to where Prince Harry will go for his stag party, where Meghan wants to have her wedding held, and precisely when they will tie the knot. The wedding is set to occur in spring 2018, and May currently is the favored month at 2/5.

The Express pointed out that although no official announcement that Markle is pregnant has been made, the odds are soaring in favor of a pregnancy. At this point, the odds are 11/10 that Prince Harry will announce a royal baby bump before the end of 2018.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Children Will Not Be Princes Or Princesses

The world is familiar with adorable photos of and stories about Kate Middleton’s beloved youngsters Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, the Independent reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will not hold parallel titles.

“Any children born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a lord or lady, not a prince or princess.”

But there is the possibility that the Queen can change that situation. When Kate was three months pregnant in December 2012, the Queen issued a Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm.

“All the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honor,” read the statement.

Should the Queen follow suit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their children will be entitled to have names such as Prince Floyd Archie and Princess Fab Anna.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]