Chris Brown’s New Bae? Is He Dating Indonesian Superstar Agnez Mo?

Chris Brown has his eyes on a new mega star, Agnez Mo.

It is quite hard to know if the two are already an item, but a picture says a thousand words. Brown has been seen posting photographs of him and Agnez Mo getting cozy in a recording studio.

He has tagged her in multiple occasions and Agnez Mo reposted the pictures herself.

Additionally, there is this cryptic post from Brown about being in love.

The fans were rattled with this closeness as well as the comfort that they portray in the pictures, according to Rap Up.

Brown has just been out of a long-time relationship with Karreuche Tran and some feel like this is the best moment to move on. His fans also commented about the “unknown” star on Brown’s page, claiming she was just a gold digger. However, “gold digger” would have to be the last word to describe Agnez Mo.

Who is Agnez Mo?

Agnes Monica Muljoto was born in Jakarta and she entered the entertainment industry at the age of six. She has been known to be a power belter with an impressive vocal range. Her work can be classified under pop, R&B and hip-hop.

Mo is also a popular dancer and actress in the country, according to Tembang.

Mo is also considered as the top paying artist in Indonesia and she has been featured in The Voice.

Mo is not only dominating Indonesia, she is also entering the U.S. music scene. Her latest single Long as I Get Paid was highlighted by Vogue.

Her music video for the song was a massive international collaboration. She worked with stylist Monica Rose, makeup artist Mylah Morales and Larry Sims to make an iconic, but also Indonesian look for her video.

“What I love about all three of them is that they listen to what I want and I listen to what they want. It’s an exchange of ideas and a true collaboration,” Mo said.

The resulting mélange is distinctive, with baju adat traditional headdresses, Balmain, and vintage Chanel getting equal play.

Rose, who chose the avant-garde selection for Mo, said the artist is willing to take risk. She said that Mo has been a pleasure to work with because she’s open to suggestions and input.

“Agnez has her vision of what she wants, and that is essential when you’re working with an artist.”

[Featured Image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Revd]