Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton Wedding On Hold? Exes Not On A Race To Get Married

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have already moved on from each other ever since they got divorced more than two years ago. However, the exes continue to face the pressure of maintaining a great relationship with their respective partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani since some people can’t stop comparing the two couples.

There were reports earlier this year that Miranda and Blake are in a race to get married, but it seems that the former husband and wife have decided to put their weddings on hold. An insider told In Touch that Lambert and her boyfriend are planning to elope and have a honeymoon by year’s end. They have allegedly dreamed of having a “countrypalooza-type wedding” which will feature performances by some of the biggest names in country music.

Since weddings usually take a lot of preparations, Lambert and East may not have time to focus on this because of their busy schedule. The 29-year-old musician recently announced his world tour on Instagram, which will kick off on January 11, 2018, and end on April 18, 2018. The 34-year-old country belle will also begin her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” in January next year and it will run until March.

While Miranda Lambert and Anderson East focus on their career, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly want to focus more on having a baby. An insider told ET that The Voice co-stars will get married one day, but their current goal is for the No Doubt lead singer to get pregnant.

Inquisitr previously reported that Gwen would love nothing more than give Shelton his first child since he didn’t have a baby with Miranda. The 41-year-old country superstar is allegedly dying to become a dad; his girlfriend’s kids made him realize that he could be a good father.

Gwen already has three sons from her first husband Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – that’s why she reportedly wants to have a daughter with Blake. A source revealed to Celebrity Insider that the couple has been trying to have a baby for more than a year and they believe this will happen someday.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, Stefani and Shelton are considering hiring a surrogate mother if the 48-year-old singer’s attempt to get pregnant fails. They are also looking into adopting a baby girl before Christmas. According to In Touch, Gwen’s wish is to have a healthy and beautiful girl she can play with and dress up.

With all of the reports coming out about Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, it seems that the race to the altar is off. After going through a highly-publicized divorce, the exes may want to make everything perfect this time before they get married again.

