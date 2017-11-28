Jennifer Hudson Addresses Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors At ‘The Voice’

Jennifer Hudson appears to be addressing the rampant rumors claiming she’s been locked in a nasty feud with her fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus since joining the show earlier this year. Following the latest installment of the NBC show on November 27, Jennifer took to Instagram to clear up all the feud talk.

Hudson made it pretty clear on the social media site that there’s no feud between her, Miley, and Blake, as she appeared to suggest that the twosome has actually been rallying around her amid her nasty split from former fiancé David Otunga.

After gaining a protective order against the former professional wrestler earlier this month amid allegations of domestic abuse, Jennifer downplayed the allegations of a feud with her fellow coaches by posting a hilarious video with Shelton from the set of The Voice. She even admitted that the country star has been always lifting her spirits with his antics during her personal issues with the father of her 8-year-old son.

“Oh @blakeshelton your spirit lifts my spirit every time!!!” Hudson captioned a video of herself and the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer, which showed Jennifer urging Blake to stop his awkward dancing as they laughed together. “[Y’all] he call himself dancing! @nbcthevoice.”

And after dispelling reports claiming she and Blake were caught in a nasty feud behind the scenes of the show by showing them joking around together, Hudson then seemed to address allegations that she also hasn’t been getting along with Miley since they both joined the show earlier this year after replacing Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

Jennifer posted a sweet photo of herself and Miley sitting in the same red spinning chair together, which she captioned, “And my girl @mileycyrus always got my back! @nbcthevoice and I got hers!”

Though she didn’t explicitly mention the feud reports, the “If This Isn’t Love” singer’s recent uploads featuring her fellow The Voice coaches – minus Adam Levine – appeared to be posted to dispel recent allegations that she had majorly fallen out with the two because of her alleged diva antics backstage.

Radar Online claimed earlier this month that Jennifer and Blake supposedly had some serious tension on the set because of her diva behavior.

“Blake cannot stand Jennifer at all,” a source said of Hudson and Shelton’s supposed bad blood, claiming that “the two are constantly at war both on-camera and off-camera.”

“It has gotten to the point where he cannot even talk to her or look at her,” they then added of Shelton’s supposed frustrations with the former American Idol contestant.

The feud allegations came shortly after Life & Style alleged that there was also tension between Hudson and Cyrus on the set of the NBC show.

The outlet claimed that Jennifer supposedly didn’t react too kindly after Miley mentioned her almost 10-year engagement to her now former fiancé David prior to them announcing their split earlier this month, as she allegedly asked why they hadn’t gotten married yet.

“Jennifer looked Miley right in the eye and told her to never mention her private life again, or even say David’s name,” a source alleged of the tension between the two.

However, it seems like Jennifer’s recent Instagram posts are dispelling both feud allegations before Miley and Jennifer both leave the show at the end of the year. They’ll both be vacating their chairs to make room for Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson to try their hands at coaching for Season 14 in 2018.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]