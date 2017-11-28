‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shelly Altman On Big Identity Reveal, CarSon, Friz, And A Year-End Bang

General Hospital spoilers hint shocking revelations in Port Charles which could set up the entire town for drama and heart-wrenching moments. In one interview, Head Writer Shelly Altman shared her thoughts on how the story behind the twins will unfold and why fans have much more to look forward to in the upcoming episodes of GH.

There has been a lot of shocking happenings in General Hospital resulting from Steve Burton’s decision to return to the ABC soap. Altman revealed she felt satisfied with the positive reviews for the show. She expressed her confidence in the current storyline.

As for Burton’s decision to return to General Hospital, Altman shared how excited she was about what his return meant for everyone in Port Charles. Someone else has been living as Jason Morgan. With the current setup, almost everyone will be affected by Burton’s reappearance. According to her, it is a complicated story “with many tentacles,” and they enjoyed plotting it out. Altman also hinted upcoming scenes in General Hospital.

Kim Will Stay for a While

General Hospital picked up the pace with the current storylines. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Altman revealed their goal was to make every day feel like a Friday cliffhanger. Burton is not the only character who returned to the ABC soap after several years. Tamara Braun, who plays the role of Dr. Kim Nero, used to portray Carly in General Hospital.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will have several interactions with Kim, who happens to be Oscar’s mom. During the Thanksgiving episode in General Hospital, Kim shocked everyone when she recognized Patient 6 and referred to him as Drew. How Kim fits into the picture is yet to be revealed, but she seems invested in the results of the investigation. According to Altman, she was excited to have Braun back. As for how long Kim will be in Port Charles, Altman did not disclose a timeline, but she promised that viewers would see more of Dr. Nero. She also teased that Kim will affect several PC residents.

What Happens After Big Reveal

Spoilers for this week’s episode of General Hospital promised to reveal the identity of the two men. The preview hinted that Andrew Cain and Jason Morgan is the same man. According to Altman, the identity of the twins is “just the bridge to the next really huge arc of this story.” They did not want to drag the story, and there are more mysteries to solve after the big reveal.

Sam knows how to put Jason at ease, West Coast. You've got one guess as to how. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/nYpxn5yqLH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 27, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) will be in a difficult spot. She built her life with Billy Miller’s Jason for the past few years. Now, there’s a man who might be the real Jason. As for the Corinthos couple who decided to take Patient 6’s side, there’s a huge family drama coming up.

Altman also hinted exciting scenes for Friz. Despite Franco’s decision to conceal the truth from Liz, this couple will remain solid. In fact, they might take a big step towards their future.

Ending 2017 with a Bang

With the year coming to an end, Altman teased exciting scenes in General Hospital. As to what she can say about their plans for ending 2017, she had an exciting response.

“2017 will go out with a bang. I don’t mean that necessarily literally.”

Altman clarified her statement hinting a big romance will happen, more mysteries will be solved, and some secrets will continue to remain as such. General Hospital spoilers for December tease more surprises, and this will continue to involve Jason Morgan and Andrew Cain.

