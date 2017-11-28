‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Alison Sweeney Regret Leaving? Actress Responds

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of Alison Sweeney. Fans were excited that Sami Brady was coming back to Salem, even if it was just for a short time. However, nobody could have predicted the shocking turn the storyline is currently taking. During an interview in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress discussed being back on the soap opera. She also responded to the question of if she regrets leaving DOOL.

Sweeney is only back on the NBC soap opera for a limited time. She returned to find John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) digging up Will Horton‘s (Chandler Massey) grave. This led to an exhaustive search in Memphis to see if he was really alive or not.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease more drama is in store for Sami Brady. Besides that, fans have one pressing question that keeps getting asked over and over again. Does Alison Sweeney regret leaving DOOL? The actress responded and made it clear that she loves her soap opera home, but doesn’t regret her decision.

“It’s opened the door for so many new opportunities for me, and such different experiences. I have had so much more time to spend with my family and my kids, and done so many new and challenging things. I’ve found new ways for me to use my skills and exercise my dreams of being a storyteller.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers revealed that fans were looking forward to Sami Brady’s return. The actress talked about how great everyone has been, including the viewers. Alison Sweeney also talked about how fun it is to return to the soap opera from time to time. She mentioned that it’s not hard to get back into the swing of things.

Sweeney’s latest return to Days Of Our Lives has been a whirlwind. She is involved in several different plots and interacts with many different characters. Currently, she is trying to get her son to remember his identity. However, she will go overboard and it results in him telling her some devastating news. Only time will tell how she responds to Will Horton hating her for what she does.

Even though fans would love to see her come back full-time, it just isn’t in the cards right now. Alison Sweeney has a full schedule with her family and other projects she is working on. However, that doesn’t mean that she won’t come back permanently one day. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

