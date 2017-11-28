‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’ Update: New Systems, Secrets And Campaigns Amid XP Glitch On December 5

This is not particularly a happy season for Bungie and Activision as players had just discovered a major glitch in Destiny 2.

The gamers learned that their XP level does not change after Level 20. According to Tech Times, the upgrades were not recorded in the XP progress bar and that there has been a massive loss in XP development.

After the ruckus, Bungie finally responded with a fix that allowed users to see their XP gains.

It has also become more evident that the latest version of Destiny 2 has not been as promising as fans would have wanted. Aside from the glitch, the gameplay is not as intense as the previous versions. However, Bungie is planning to provide a better experience for its gamers this coming December.

In an official post from the Bungie blog, Game Director Christopher Barett said that they are already working on the Destiny 2 endgame.

Barett noted that there are new systems and rewards coming in “to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits.” There will also be bonuses for those players who will be able to complete Prestige activities.

The note appeared to be enticing more players to finish the current stages of the latest version of the game. Advanced players were reportedly bored after quickly finishing the endgame for Destiny. This also affected the interest for Destiny 2.

#Destiny2 Protip: Been saving your bright dust? The spicy ramen emote is on sale right now at Eververse. Bon appetit! pic.twitter.com/EP9Af53vPl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 22, 2017

With the new rewards system, this helps Bungie build up interest for the upcoming update, Curse of Osiris.

Curse of Osiris is scheduled to launch this coming Dec. 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The expansion will focus on Mercury and there will be a variety of campaigns that will also introduce new characters and plots.

Additionally, the level cap for Curse of Osiris will be increased and new weapons will also be introduced.

Aside from the gameplay changes, Bungie is setting up higher expectations with the announcement of improved visuals that feature “high dynamic range lighting.” Xbox One players will get a regular 4K quality, while PS4 players will have the “adaptive 4K resolution.”

Bungie seemed to be doing their best to try and bring back players before the end of the year. However, it still remains to be seen if all these updates will entice the players to fall in love the franchise again.

So far, there is no definite timeline for the release of the rewards update.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Activision]