Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Baby Bump In Photo With Amy Duggar As New Due Date Claim Surfaces

Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby bump recently made an appearance on Amy Duggar’s Instagram page, and one of the latter’s followers claimed to have inside knowledge about the former’s due date. However, if this supposed insider is telling the truth, it means Joy-Anna got pregnant before she and Austin Forsyth tied the knot.

On November 26, Amy Duggar shared an Instagram photo that was taken at Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s September 8 wedding. In the image, the Duggar cousin is resting her hand on Joy-Anna’s baby bump. Amy let her followers know that she’s excited about meeting the next addition to her rapidly expanding family. She also seemed to express surprise at the size of her cousin’s baby bump.

“Oh I just can’t wait! #Joeswedding #thatbumpthough,” Amy wrote.

John Rotan, the director of photography for Counting On, responded to Amy Duggar’s Instagram post by cracking a joke about Joy-Anna being pregnant with a “food baby.”

“Yeah…those Duggar Thanksgiving dinners! #foodbaby #kiddingnotkidding,” he wrote.

“Those homemade yeast rolls!” Amy responded.

This wasn’t the only noteworthy exchange that took place in the comments section of Amy’s Instagram photo. A young woman named Destiny Michelle Dagel claimed to know that Joy-Anna Duggar’s exact due date is February 8, 2018. When one of Amy’s followers asked her how she knows this, she responded by saying that she’s “friends with Chad Paine’s younger brother, and a distant family friend of hers.” According to the Duggar Family Blog, Chad is the younger brother of the Duggars’ former live-in tutor, Tabitha.

If Dagel is correct about Joy-Anna’s due date, this would put the date of her baby’s conception somewhere between May 13 and May 17, according to an online pregnancy conception calculator. The most probable date of sexual intercourse that led to the pregnancy would fall somewhere between May 10, 2017, and May 17, 2017. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth tied the knot on May 26, so this would mean that the couple engaged in premarital sex.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, many Duggar fans believe that Joy-Anna is farther along into her pregnancy than she claims she is. However, their assertions that she and Austin Forsyth had a “shotgun wedding” are solely based on the size of Joy-Anna’s baby bump in social media photos. Amy’s Instagram snapshot set off another wave of speculation that the Counting On star is being deceptive about her due date.

“She was supposedly 3.5 months pregnant here. She’s showing an awful lot for that time,” wrote one of Amy’s followers.

“Oh I agree, she’s definitely looking more pregnant than they claim,” another commented.

While the alleged due date shared by Destiny Michelle Dagel seemingly supports these allegations, she may not be a reliable source of information. A young woman with the same name has written quite a bit of Duggar fanfiction on Wattpad, so Dagel may simply be an avid fan of the family.

As reported by the Inquisitr, another alleged insider previously claimed that Joy-Anna Duggar is due on February 22, which would mean that her baby was conceived after her wedding.

