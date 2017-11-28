Katy Perry Is Reportedly Seeking Revenge On Selena Gomez

Pop sensation Katy Perry was recently photographed with The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) spending some time together in Hollywood last week. This sparks rumors that they are already dating a month after the Canadian singer’s breakup with Selena Gomez, who already moved on to her former flame Justin Bieber. However, it seems that there could be more to it than just dating as the “California Girls” singer is allegedly looking for revenge on Selena.

A source recently told the Sun Online that Katy Perry might have a cozy night out with The Weeknd in California, but everything was part of her plan to get even with Selena. Fans can recall when her ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, was spotted being too friendly with Gomez at a club in Las Vegas in May 2016. They were still dating at that time, and she was reportedly embarrassed about it as everyone strongly believed that Bloom cheated on her.

The insider went on to say that Katy Perry thinks that Gomez will be surprised when she learns that her ex-boyfriend went out with the pop star. She also believes that if Selena gets offended, then Katy has finally turned the tables after hanging out with Bloom last year despite the fact that they were still together.

“Katy is not doing anything wrong right now – Selena has moved on from Abel with Justin [Bieber] but I think she’ll love the idea that Selena will be shocked when she sees Katy and her ex out together.”

Katy Perry has been a subject of relationship controversies, including one that says she is dating Twilight alum, Robert Pattinson. In August, she was photographed having a cozy dinner with R-Pattz at a hotel restaurant in West Hollywood, a week after he told Howard Stern that he is “kind of” engaged to FKA twigs. However, she repeatedly denied these allegations. She previously said that he is just like a brother to her.

Katy Perry dated Orlando Bloom for a year and ended their relationship in March, 2017. There were reports claiming that Bloom warned Pattinson to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, but Gossip Cop reported that there is no truth to these allegations. According to the news outlet, they have checked in with different sources close to the people involved and assured that Bloom never threatened R-Pattz in any way.

Nonetheless, fans of Katy Perry hope that these rumors about her would not affect her career.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]