‘Jersey Shore’ To Return To MTV With The Original Cast—Why Is ‘Sammi Sweetheart’ Giancola Staying Away?

Jersey Shore is headed back to MTV—with its original cast. The long-running reality show that made stars out of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Cortese is set to return to MTV as a spinoff, titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The new series comes from creator SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions, and it will premiere in 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Noticeably missing from MTV’s Jersey Shore revival announcement is Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola. Sammi had a tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro throughout the original series. Interestingly, it was Ronnie who didn’t reunite with the rest of the cast for a Burger King commercial last summer and the E! special, Jersey Shore: Reunion Road Trip, which aired earlier this year. Ronnie also skipped Deena Cortese’s wedding in October.

Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, who owns a fashion site called SweetheartStyles.com, has not yet commented on the Jersey Shore revival, and there is no official word yet on why she isn’t participating in the Family Vacation spinoff.

While Sammi Giancola hasn’t commented on the return of Jersey Shore, her former co-stars already got the party started on Twitter. The Situation and JWoww each posted an MTV announcement about the revival, while Snooki tweeted, “Welp, we live on. F**k.”

The original Jersey Shore ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012 and was a massive success for MTV. The breakout reality hit followed party-obsessed roomies in a Seaside Heights beach house, making stars out of its cast and introducing the world to phrases like “Gym, Tan, Laundry” and “T-shirt time” and the weekly tradition of a Sunday family dinner. Several Jersey Shore stars also earned spinoffs, including Polizzi and Farley, who starred in Snooki & JWoww and Guadagnino, who headlined The Show With Vinny.

JWoww recently told TooFab the close-knit cast had been talking to show creator SallyAnn Salsano about a Jersey Shore reboot for a while, saying they were ready to “kick down MTV’s doors ’cause everyone’s down.”

While JWoww’s dream reboot would involve the cast traveling to a destination like Turks and Caicos and taking the place over, her real goal is for her pal Mike The Situation Sorrentino to have a chance to redeem himself after the bad blood in the show’s final season.

“Mike is one of my nearest and dearest right now,” JWoww told TooFab. “He is so sweet that I’ve been saying I want the reboot to happen just for him. Just for Mike to have a second chance because we left with such a bad taste in our mouth the last season, all of us, we never spoke for five years to Mike. I love him so much right now, I would love to do it just for him. Just to give him a second chance.”

