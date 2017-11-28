‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, November 28: Will Horton Meets Lucas And Ben Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 28, reveal some important events will happen in Salem. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have an encounter with his father. Also, Ben Weston will make a surprising return to town.

So far, Will Horton has met a lot of his family members and other loved ones. However, not all of them. Some of these include Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Will’s father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). This is going to change on Tuesday’s episode of Days of our Lives. Spoilers reveal the two will have an uncomfortable encounter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Will Horton extends a helping hand to his dad. From a sneak peek photo published in Soap Opera Digest, it appears that Lucas might be drunk. Earlier this week, viewers saw it was mentioned nobody has heard from Lucas since his return from Memphis. That must be due to him being too busy hitting the bottle.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Will comes across Lucas in the park. The alcoholic is laying on a bench, presumably drunk. Will extends his hand to help bring Lucas up to a sitting position. There are hints that Lucas actually seeing his son alive might make him rethink his current coping strategy. Perhaps Will can get Lucas to go back into recovery.

According to She Knows, Tuesday’s episode will also feature the return of Ben Weston, previously known as the Necktie Killer. He will make a surprise return to Salem. This ties into Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) wild scheme to make Will Horton regain his memories. Ben won’t want to participate, but Sami will force his hand. Unfortunately for her, Ben ends up not going through with the plan and tells the young man everything.

Days of our Lives spoilers also reveal Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will try to defend Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Abe Carver (James Reynolds) fired her when she refused to terminate JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) job at the police department. This will lead to a series of consequences for both Rafe and Hope. It will also end up with Rafe being promoted to commissioner, which won’t sit well with Hope, who previously had the prestigious title.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

