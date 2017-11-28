Katy Perry’s ‘Witness Tour’: Singapore On The List

As part of her “Witness World Tour,” Katy Perry will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8, 2018. Named after her current album Witness, the tour started on September 19, 2017, and will end on August 21, 2018. The “Witness Tour” includes 97 dates and will take her around North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Perry’s last two performances in Singapore was in 2012 at the Singapore Grand Prix and as part of her “Prismatic World Tour” in 2015. Ticket prices for the show range from S$128 to S$348 and will be available for American Express Centurion members on December 5 and for other American Express cardholders from December six to 10. Tickets will be available for the general public online from December 11.

The singer became the first artist ever to earn three RIAA diamond songs with “Roar”, “Dark Horse” and “Firework”. Katy Perry has achieved RIAA certification with 21 songs and three of her studio albums have been certified Platinum or multi-Platinum. Perry’s “Roar” earned the Diamond certification in June 2017.

Katy Perry has been chosen as one of the judges of next season’s American Idol reboot. The singer in an interview with People described herself as a “straight shooter.” She also talked about her love for authenticity and not just filling space. Perry wants to discover the next Kelly Clarkson and make someone’s dream come through on the show.

Katy Perry is known for her colorful and over-the-top dresses and props, her visuals are backed with even better singing. The singer has captivated fans from around the world with hits like, “California Gurls,” “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” and “Swish Swish.” Perry, 33, has released five studio albums, one live album, and two extended play EPs since 2001.

The energetic singer as part of her “Witness Tour” visited Salt Lake City where she kicked some inflatable balls on stage. Unfortunately, one of the balls hit a fan in the face, there was no serious harm done though. The fan looked stunned but not hurt and continued to enjoy the show. Singapore will be expecting the same energy but without the soccer skills.

