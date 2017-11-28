Jill Duggar caused quite a stir when she got her nose pierced, last week. Now, it seems, she is going to wear pants more often in public and her husband Derick Dillard will show them off.

Once out of bounds for Duggar girls, pants have now become staple in their wardrobes. Though images have shown them sporting tracks or leggings, wearing pants when out to meet people, mainly at formal or conservative gatherings, would have seemed far-fetched, until Jinger Vuolo broke the taboo. Jeremy Vuolo was credited for Jinger’s transformation. The couple’s decision to not rush into pregnancy after marriage also helped win over critics. If responses to Jill Duggar’s latest images are an indication, Derick Dillard may just be able to make peace with his critics.

Derick shared an image taken with author and FamilyLife co-founder Dennis Rainey, on Sunday. In the image, Jill Duggar is seen wearing jeans. Derick’s followers, who have largely been critical of his tweets in recent past, did not miss his wife’s changed look.

“I’m excited Jill is wearing pants here,” one individual tweeted.

“I love that Jill is wearing pants now and that she has her nose pierced,” reads another tweet.

Enjoyed hearing wisdom for young couples tonight from @DennisRainey & his wife, Barbara. Thank you @cldilla for the invite and @ptoling for hosting! pic.twitter.com/Y23UsD37to — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 28, 2017

Jill Duggar first showed off her nose piercing during the Duggar family Thanksgiving gathering last week, evoking support from fans and critics.

Derick Dillard landed in the eye of a storm after taking about TLC show I am Jazz, by calling it “non-reality”. His views were deemed transphobic. TLC announced it had severed ties with him, according to Fox News. Criticism against Derick was also directed at his wife Jill Duggar, when she attempted to promote her husband’s fundraiser campaign. Doubts have been cast about her future on Counting On.

At a family outing in Silver Dollar City earlier this month, Jill was photographed wearing jeans. As the 26-year-old is usually seen in skirts, her wardrobe change is being billed as slackening of rules within the Duggar clan. The timing of Jill’s outings, wearing pants, also raises eyebrows, as it comes in the wake of Derick Dillard’s ouster from Counting On.

Jill and Derick have often been compared with Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo, more frequently after Derick’s tweets about Jazz Jennings. The Twitter storm that his tweets have created, see Derick making attempts to address critics, by distancing himself from Bill Gothard and IBLP for instance, but without much avail.

I attended my BIL’s graduation from ALERT because I love and support my family. That does not mean that I follow Gothard, by extension. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) October 25, 2017

With Jill wearing pants, sporting a nose stud and possibility of other Duggar girls following suit, public opinion could swing in her family’s favor by taking some attention off of Derick Dillard-Jazz Jennings controversy. Without a major plot-line for future seasons, barring Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy, negative publicity can hurt the show’s ratings.

The breather could also help the Duggars as Counting On has not been as popular as 19 Kids and Counting, before Josh Duggar’s scandals forced TLC to take the show-off air. An estimated 1.42 million viewers watched Joseph Duggar’s wedding aired October 23, before last season concluded. The last episode of 19 Kids and Counting was watched by over 1.6 million viewers on May 19, 2015.

