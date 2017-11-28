Katy Perry Kicks Giant Eyeball Prop Straight Towards Shocked Concertgoer, Fan Thrilled With The Experience

A Katy Perry fan made the headlines after she got booted by accident at one of the singer’s performances during her “Witness Tour” in Salt Lake City and she cannot stop raving about it on social media.

Aside from the humongous amount of creativity poured into her costumes, the 32-year-old pop star’s concerts usually involve plenty of on- and off-stage props to make the experience of being able to attend it unforgettable. One fan had the most memorable time when she went to see Katy perform in Salt Lake City but not in the way most people would think.

According to the Daily Mail, this particular concertgoer had the time of her life after watching Katy Perry perform her hit single “Roar” not only because of the singer’s outstanding performance but also because of her impressive eyeball kick.

Based on the outlet’s report, the fan was filming Perry’s performance at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City when one of the huge inflatable eyeball props hit her. As it turned out, Katy decided to kick a couple of them and accidentally shot one out in the direction of a girl in the audience who was filming her performance. The ball hit her straight in the face, knocking off the phone she was holding up in the process.

Fortunately, this Katy Perry fan was a good sport and decided to laugh off the hilarious accident, taking to Twitter to share the unforgettable experience she deemed as the “single best moment of my life.”

After sharing the clip on the microblogging platform, the fan got several comments from fellow Katy Perry admirers, some of whom were envious of her and wished they would experience the same memorable “kick” from the “Roar” songstress.

i wish i was you omg congrats — ????Laila???? (@lailaisgrowing) November 26, 2017

I hope this is gonna happen to me too when I see her in Cologne ???? — MaxShoot (@WellMaxShoot) November 26, 2017

What a blessing ???? — Y A N Y A N (@yanyanclemente) November 26, 2017

“Some people were throwing them around, but one landed right by Katy and she kicked it,” the fan said while recalling the incident.

“I didn’t realize that she was kicking it right at my face until it was too late.”

After that, she got a kick—both literally and figuratively—out of the entire experience and laughed hysterically after recovering from the fall.

“The ball hit me right square in the face and knocked my phone out of my hands. I was so shocked and started laughing hysterically,” she added.

“Everyone around me asked me if I was okay and I was just laughing uncontrollably.”

Katy Perry has yet to react to the incident.

However, this is not the first time the singer improvised during her performances as she previously leaped into her fans’ arms and got stuck on a prop in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in October, the Daily Mail noted.

