‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Have Hinted The Death Of An Important & Powerful Warrior

Dragon Ball Super only has 15 minutes left for its Tournament of Power, which gathers all 80 warriors from eight participating universes at the World of Void vying for survival. Universe 7 will soon face an all-out attack from Universes 2 and 6, which puts Goku’s home in imminent danger. What’s more troubling is that there could be one important character that might meet his end to save one of his comrades.

GovetaXV recently shared the preview of Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 on Twitter, and Goku can be heard saying that his home is in great danger. The hero is trapped in a black hole while Gohan and Piccolo will be in great trouble against the two Namekian warriors from Universe 6. As what the hero said, U6 Namekian fighters Saonel and Pirina’s regeneration is infinite, which will put the U7 duo in trouble.

Universe 6 may have only two surviving fighters left, but both Saonel and Pirina could pose a huge threat to Universe 7, especially to Gohan and Piccolo. Comic Book suggests that the short clip for Dragon Ball Super Episode 118 insinuates that the remaining U6 fighters will fuse with their fellow Namekian warriors. That said, their limitless power will put the U7 tag-team in peril, but Piccolo might step in to save Gohan.

Japanese fans:

"Piccolo is like an Automatic-Gohan-Defence machine ;-;"' Well, he's not wrong ???? pic.twitter.com/T1ZVLBOb5S — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) November 26, 2017

Piccolo has saved Gohan a few times before, and Dragon Ball Z can prove it well enough. Just before the animation reel of the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super ends, Piccolo can be seen cornered by his opponents. The preview then shows him screaming while he closes his eyes with bright dazzling light surrounding him. This is what piques fans’ interests as it looks like he is about to sacrifice himself yet again for Goku’s son.

For most fans of Dragon Ball Super, the preview somehow teases that Piccolo will give up his life for Gohan during their intense battle with Saonel and Pirina. If he does save Goku’s first-born son, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise since he had done this before. Additionally, the title of the upcoming episode also suggests that there will be a Universe 7 fighter that will get eliminated.

Titled “A New Victim From Universe 7! Universe 4 Gets Serious!!” the upcoming episode apparently suggests that team U7 will lose another fighter in the Tournament of Power. Fans were quick to speculate that it could be Piccolo sacrificing himself for the sake of Gohan.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. on Crunchyroll.

[Featured Image by Phát Hữu | Flickr | Public Domain]