Kevin Hart And Eniko Parrish’s Newborn Son Kenzo Makes Instagram Debut, Check Out His Adorable Photos

Kenzo Kash just made his adorable Instagram debut! Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish shared a glimpse of their little bundle of joy on social media and everyone couldn’t help but gush about him.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old comedian took to Instagram and showed off his newborn son Kenzo Kash in a sweet family moment. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared a snap of his baby boy cradled by his wife Eniko Parrish, just days after being released from the hospital.

In the photo, Eniko appeared to have bounced back from her pre-baby body just days after giving birth to her first child. The new mother looked stunning in her white sports-bra and skintight black workout shorts.

Kevin, on the other hand, also shared an adorable father and son moment on Instagram, according to an E! News report. The doting dad posted a snap of himself snuggling little Kenzo and captioned it with, “Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little man.”

Eniko also uploaded a solo black and white shot of Kenzo Kash accompanied with a short poem written by herself. The first-time mom lovingly called her “beautiful baby boy” a “little miracle.”

In May, Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart officially announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple also threw a lavish Lion King-themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, which was attended by several celebrities.

Eniko and Kevin shelled out a whopping $118,000 for the party and even treated their guests to personalized prizes. The couple also revealed the gender and name of their little bundle of joy at that time.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish weathered a major test in their marriage back in September. It can be recalled that the actor shocked everyone when he uploaded a public apology for his family on Instagram.

Apparently, Hart reportedly had an affair with a 26-year-old strip club worker named Montia Sabbag. There were also claims that Kevin has a “sextortion” from Montia in an attempt to squeeze money from him.

However, Kevin and Eniko seem to have moved past the cheating scandal as they welcomed Kenzo Kash in their lives.

Kevin Hart also shares two kids with his first wife Torrei — 10-year-old Hendrix and 12-year-old Heaven.

