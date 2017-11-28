The 2017 Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers stirred up a powerful longstanding rivalry once again, setting into motion a creepy and ironic chain of events. From a Monday, November 13, game-related shooting to unusual seismic activity related to Bama Booms, at the exact time the game ended, on November 25, the Crimson Tide versus Tigers game has been surrounded by oddities.

The anticipation of the Iron Bowl might have been too much for hardcore Crimson Tide fan Rodney Lorenzo Alexander, age 28. Alexander, who has an Alabama Crimson Tide neck tattoo, reportedly takes college football far too seriously.

At 7 p.m. Monday, November 13, an argument over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, the Auburn Tigers, and the upcoming Iron Bowl reportedly erupted between Rodney Alexander and an unnamed Auburn fan. The argument allegedly led to gun violence in front of the Extenda Suites motel in Mobile, Alabama, according to ESPN.

Rodney Lorenzo Alexander allegedly shot the Auburn Tigers fan in the thigh after an argument about the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide fan reportedly fled the scene but was arrested on Thursday night. The Auburn Tigers-loving victim was still hospitalized at that time but is expected to recover.

On Friday, November 17, Rodney Alexander was called before Judge Bob Sherling for a bail hearing regarding the Iron Bowl-related shooting. Judge Sherling, a likely Auburn Tigers fan, ironically received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Auburn University, according to WKRG News.

Rodney Lorenzo Alexander missed cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Iron Bowl. Alexander’s bail was set at $15,000 but then it was decided Rodney must stay in the Mobile Metro Jail due to a probation revocation charge. Alexander was scheduled for another court date on the following Tuesday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide was No. 1 going into the Iron Bowl. Yet, in a twist of fate more unexpected than Rodney Alexander’s assignment to Judge Bob Sherling’s court, the Auburn Tigers, even though previously ranking No. 6, soundly defeated the Crimson Tide, according to the Bleacher Report.

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 26-14 upset by the Auburn Tigers was unexpected by all but the most hardcore Auburn fans. The surprising outcome of the Iron Bowl will clinch a spot in the SEC for the Auburn Tigers.

Electrical Engineer and seismologist Steve Jones provided another bizarre footnote to the Iron Bowl and the Crimson Tide upset to AL.com.

“I saw a slight increase in ground noise on the seismograph starting a few minutes before 6 p.m. when the game ended, until about 6:15 pm or so.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide loss at the Iron Bowl was not the first time an Auburn Tigers’ victory was marked by this sort of seismic activity, claims Steve Jones. In the final moments of Auburn’s win over Georgia on November 11, Jones observed a similar phenomenon. The phenomenon is believed to be a part of the mysterious Bama Booms.

Bama Booms are now believed to be seismic pressure transfer, a phenomenon new to Alabama and several other areas around the country that started around early November, according to Dutch Sinse. Far from being Iron Bowl inspired, or about Auburn vs. the Crimson Tide, it is thought the North American Craton is reacting to North American plate displacement, creating booms and minor earthquakes.

While Alabama’s Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers playing at the Iron Bowl probably has nothing to do with the Bama Booms phenomenon, it seems enjoyable to think Mother Earth is getting excited about college football.

The 2017 Iron Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide upset, and the rise of the Auburn Tigers is a story for sports trivia buffs. The alleged shooting related to the Crimson Tide versus the Auburn Tigers will be resolved in court. The Bama Booms have been mysterious and unsettling for the people of Alabama, but now there is an explanation.

The scientific explanation for the Bama Booms indicates the Earth adjusting to all the pressure it is under. Still, isn’t it more fun to relieve the pressure Alabama natives have been under from the mysterious Bama Booms by imagining the Earth cares who wins a college football game between Alabama’s Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers? Plus, the timing is a little uncanny.

Was the 2017 Iron Bowl with Alabama’s Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers so exciting the Earth just had to applaud?

