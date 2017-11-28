Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement: Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson’s ‘Revenge’ Plan Revealed

Once news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement broke out, the spotlight has shone brighter for the Suits actress. Along with the highly anticipated proposal, Meghan has become a hotter topic – from her nude scenes on the legal drama series to her past relationships — particularly the one with her ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson.

Meghan Markle was first married to Trevor before her whirlwind romance with Prince Harry. She met the producer in 2004 when she was just 23. Unlike Markle’s rather quick engagement to the British Royal, she and Engelson dated for almost six years before she said yes to his proposal in 2010. Markle and Engelson got married in 2011 and months after, they reportedly experienced the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship that led to their divorce in 2013.

Now, Trevor is making headlines after it was confirmed that his ex is to marry Prince Harry. This is because he is working on a new show that is somehow comparable to his relationship story. As per Deadline, Engelson will be working alongside Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker for a yet-to-be-titled project. It is said to be a comedy about a divorced man and him having to share custody of the kids with his ex-wife. But what’s interesting is that the ex-wife happened to remarry a prince and so the man needs to share the custody of the British Royal family as well.

The report established that although the story may sound familiar, it is purely fictional. Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson didn’t have children together so the lead characters could not be based on them. However, it was explained that the show may have been inspired by true events.

Engelson and producer Dan Farah had a conversation about what could’ve been if Prince Harry’s fiancee and Engelson had kids and would consider sharing the custody with the Royals. This was an interesting idea for both that they decided to pitch it. Fox bought it and backed it up for a pilot episode.

While some people welcomed the idea of another comedy show, others thought Engelson’s new Royals spoof was classless as it was seen to be his way of getting back at his ex. Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson split citing “irreconcilable differences” and it was rumored then that her role as Rachel Zane on Suits may have contributed to the strain in their relationship.

