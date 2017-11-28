Congressman Al Green Denies Misconduct Allegation By Saying, ‘We Are Friends’

With the entire world shaking from the sexual harassment and misbehavior in Congress and in Hollywood as many high-profile business moguls and media celebrities have allegedly been accused of sexual assaults, Rep. Al Green has come forward to release a statement about an encounter that happened almost a decade ago.

Rep. Al Green reportedly had a “romantic encounter” with a former aide in Houston and that romantic time later came to haunt him in the form of sexual assault, lawsuits, and employee discrimination.

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green once had a romantic spree with one of his staffers, Lucinda Daniels, who he said was a drug addict and then reportedly sued her when she threatened to go public with claims that she was allegedly misbehaved as she suffered hostile work environment.

According to The Daily Caller, Daniels claimed sexual harassment and demanded a whopping $1.8 million. In response to this, Al Green sued her by stating that she was using their sexual relationship to gain favors that will shake him down.

In 2008 filed documents, Congressman’s representatives stated that Al Green’s former staffer Lucinda Daniels has reportedly threatened to go public with her legal complaints if the Congressman does not pay her the said amount. According to the representatives, the Texas Rep. Al Green did nothing wrong and will not pay her anything.

“Green will not be extorted or blackmailed by Daniels. He will not be the victim of a shakedown by Daniels and her agents. Green demands vindication of his actions and now sues Daniels for declaratory judgment relief relating to her workplace allegations and her quest for money.”

Not only this, as an evidence, Al Green also submitted a voicemail to the court in which Lucinda Daniels was allegedly heard buying cocaine.

“Daniels is heard ‘snorting’ the cocaine immediately before questioning whether it was ‘cut’ with some other substance and being assured that it was “straight off the ki[lo] … Daniels asks for the purchase price of the drugs, which she calls her ‘Tuesday special’ price. In response, the drug dealer sells her the drugs for $40.”

In the latter part of the same year, the pair mutually resolved the issue without paying any money. In a released statement, Rep. Al Green and Lucinda Daniels jointly stated that they both do not wish to pursue any litigation against each other.

“Congressman Alexander Green and Lucinda Daniels have both resolved and settled their respective disputes without payment, promise or receipt of any money.”

The entire incident was back in the news this Monday afternoon as Al Green, who recently vowed that Donald Trump’ impeachment is happening before Christmas 2017, put out a statement in which he explained that he and Lucinda Daniels, are friends and they both regret their previous claims on one another.

In a joint statement, Green and Daniels stated that back in 2008 when they both filed allegations against each other, they were pretty hurt but now things have been resolved and they are very good friends.

“In the present climate, we wish to jointly quiet any curious minds about our former and present relationship with one another,” they said in a joint statement. “We are friends and have long been friends. At an unfortunate time in our lives, when both of our feelings were hurt, we hastily made allegations and charges against one another that have been absolutely resolved.”

