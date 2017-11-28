Meghan Markle Says Kate Middleton Has Been ‘Wonderful,’ While Prince Harry Calls Her ‘Absolutely Amazing’

Kate Middleton is neither jealous of Meghan Markle nor sees her as a royal threat and has been only supportive of the now engaged royal couple. Prince Harry and his fiancee confirmed their engagement during their first joint interview following their engagement announcement on Monday.

Since early this year, tabloids have been suggesting that the Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in April 2011, is jealous of Meghan Markle, and fears that the Suits actress will completely outshine her when Prince Harry eventually marries her. A rumor-busting site has continued to call such reports fake and nonsense, but that has failed to kill the royal feud rumors.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have finally put an end to “Insecure, Jealous, Furious Kate Middleton” headlines by saying that Kate Middleton has been “wonderful” and “absolutely amazing.”

In their first joint television interview given to BBC News, the newly engaged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talked about their first meeting, their Botswana trip, the proposal, and they also opened up about meeting each other’s families for the first time. Prince Harry revealed that his royal family had no clue about him dating Meghan Markle for a while, and later his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were longing to meet her.

Meghan Markle said that Prince Harry’s family had been “welcoming.” The latter used the word “exciting” to describe how it was to introduce the American actress to his brother, sister-in-law, and father. The couple said that Prince William and Kate Middleton had been a “fantastic support.”

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are his neighbors at Kensington Palace, the two were able to meet Meghan Markle quite a few times, Prince Harry revealed in the interview. The Suits actress said that the Duchess of Cambridge had been “wonderful,” while Prince Harry added that she had been “absolutely amazing.”

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who first met in July 2016, finally confirmed rumors that they were engaged and revealed that they are set to get married in spring 2018.

Kate Middleton is due to give birth to the third royal baby with Prince William in April 2018, and according to media speculations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spring wedding may happen after the arrival of baby no. 3.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that they were “very excited” for the newly engaged couple, adding, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.

