Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Pressured By Family To Have Babies After Her Pregnancy Joke On Thanksgiving

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may not be expecting a child anytime soon but their families wish they were, especially after the pop star’s “tofu baby” joke on Thanksgiving that caused fans to speculate about her “bump” and choice of outfits as of late.

The Cyrus and Hemsworth families seemed to have caught the baby bug as a new report from Hollywood Life revealed how they are urging Liam and Miley to have a baby after the 25-year-old “Malibu” singer joked about her “vegan turkey baby” on Instagram.

Based on the report, an insider reportedly close to Miley revealed how her family is admonishing her to get pregnant with Liam after she posted an image with a “tofu baby” caption. Apparently, the couple received an “overwhelming response” from their loved ones on the possibility that they may be having children soon.

“Everyone in the family is dying for Miley and Liam to make beautiful babies together ASAP.”

Moreover, the insider revealed how The Voice coach’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, would love to become grandparents soon.

“Miley’s mom Tish would love nothing more this holiday season than to become a grandmother. Miley’s dad would also love it if Miley were pregnant, too,” the insider said.

“He loves babies and thinks Miley and Liam would make amazingly talented babies. Tish thinks their baby would be gorgeous and that they would both be fabulous parents.”

On top of that, the insider told the outlet that the 27-year-old actor’s family is also pushing the couple to have a baby soon, saying that Liam “is getting pressure” from his folks as they bring up the topic every time. Based on the source’s statement, the pressure is particularly intense from his side since Liam’s brothers all have kids.

“Both sides of the family hope that Miley will be pregnant with Liam’s baby this Christmas or even sooner!”

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus clarified that she isn’t pregnant after sparking speculations when she posted a photo of herself cradling her larger-than-usual belly during her Thanksgiving birthday bash.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

As it turns out, the former Disney star was just kidding when she posted the image that sparked pregnancy rumors. Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that people received the possibility quite positively as another report from Hollywood Life revealed how the couple’s friends think they would be wonderful parents.

“Their relationship is amazing right now, rock solid, and they are completely committed to each other. Miley is so full of love, and she is a really caring and kind person — She’s a natural mom,” a source told the outlet.

Even if Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not expecting a child anytime soon, it is no secret that they both intend to start a family together while they are still young, the source added.

Of course, all these are still unconfirmed, so it is best to take the information with a grain of salt until the parties involved get the official word out.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AIF]