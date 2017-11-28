‘Washington Post’ Nabs Fake Roy Moore Rape ‘Victim’ Jaime T. Phillips At Trump-Funded Project Veritas [Videos]

Leigh Corfman has already sat down for lengthy interviews with NBC’s Today show to allege that Roy Moore took advantage of her when she was a 14-year-old girl, as reported by the Inquisitr. Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women, reports the New York Daily News, however, the Washington Post reports that the publication has caught one woman pretending to be a sexual assault victim in order to discredit the established publication by attempting to trick the Post into publishing a false story.

Jaime T. Phillips is a woman who sat with a Washington Post reporter, reports Newser, spinning a dramatic tale about an inappropriate sexual relationship she allegedly had in 1992 with Moore. Phillips even claimed that the statutory rape led to an abortion at 15 years of age. The journalist became suspicious of the woman when she kept allegedly trying to have the reporters wonder aloud how her rape claims would hurt Moore’s chances of being elected if her claims were made public.

However, the Washington Post did not take the bait and did not publish her fake rape account. Instead, reporters tried to clear up inconsistencies in Jaime’s story. On Monday, November 27, reporters from the Washington Post saw Jaime entering the New York offices of Project Veritas. James O’Keefe founded Project Veritas, which is known as a sting operation that attempts to get undercover footage of non-conservative entities doing bad things. O’Keefe previously faced a misdemeanor conviction in 2010 for entering a federal building using a fake identity.

When O’Keefe was confronted by the Washington Post, he would not answer questions about Phillips, as seen in the below video.

O’Keefe wouldn’t confirm if Jaime worked at Project Veritas, nor would he confirm if he worked with Moore. Jaime also wouldn’t confirm if she worked for Project Veritas, but the publication noted Jaime’s car remained in the Project Veritas parking lot for more than one hour. Phillips hails from Stamford, Connecticut, and is facing plenty of backlash online for allegedly faking a story that cast her as a rape victim in order to discredit real rape victims.

Project Veritas received a $10,000 donation from the Trump Organization, reports Newsweek.

A woman approached The Washington Post with a dramatic—and false—tale about Roy Moore. Today reporters saw her walk into a conservative “think tank” Project Veritas. People should go to jail over this. Was Trump’s WH involved? #NoMoore #TrumpResignhttps://t.co/wRvh2ZfXun — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 27, 2017

The 41-year-old Jaime claimed she had a secret sexual relationship with Moore. The reporter asked for supporting documentation. Phillips gave conflicting details, claiming she lived for one summer in Alabama, but provided a cellphone number with an Alabama area code. A now-deleted GoFundMe page titled “Fundraiser by Jaime Phillips” created by “JaimeToNewYork” spilled the beans about Jaime moving to New York to “work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and [sic] deceipt of the liberal MSM.”

Project Veritas had sought 12 new “undercover reporters” via their Facebook page. O’Keefe, meanwhile, posted an edited video about his “confrontation” with The Washington Post on Monday.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]