NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 13 Top 10 Sees Rams Rise Up, Saints & Jaguars Fall

The updated NFL power rankings 2017 edition for Week 13 features many of the same teams sitting at the top of the ten best NFL teams. However, a few teams faltered in this past weekend’s games on the schedule. That included the New Orleans Saints who had looked red hot with their winning streak ahead of Sunday’s game. It also included the Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams had been making a push towards the top four but will now tumble a bit.

Meanwhile, checking ESPN‘s NFL scoreboard for this past week of action shows that the teams that are near the top just keep winning. The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Chicago Bears en route to their 10th win of the NFL season. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were also winners, beating the Miami Dolphins 35-17. The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to edge the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in Sunday Night Football, while the Minnesota Vikings achieved their ninth win of the season to keep hold of the top spot in the NFC North division. Minnesota defeated the Detroit Lions 30-23 in their latest contest.

The team that benefits this week is the Los Angeles Rams. They were responsible for handing the Saints that streak-stopping loss, 26-20 on their home field. Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns on a 28-for-43 passing game. Running back Todd Gurley also ran for 74 yards on the ground while kicker Greg Zuerlein connected on four of the five field goal attempts he had in the game to help with the win. Holding Brees and the Saints to just 223 passing yards was also helpful in securing another win this season. That’s good enough for Los Angeles to jump to the No. 5 spot, while New Orleans slides down one spot.

Here’s a look at the latest top 10 teams for Week 13 with last week’s NFL power rankings spot listed next to their records.

NFL Power Rankings 2017 (Week 13)

Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) (No. 1) New England Patriots (9-2) (No. 2) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2) (No. 3) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) (No. 4) Los Angeles Rams (8-3) (No. 7) New Orleans Saints (8-3) (No. 5) Carolina Panthers (8-3) (No. 8) Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) (No. 6) Atlanta Falcons (7-4) (No. 9) Seattle Seahawks (7-4) (No. 10)

The Carolina Panthers picked up a win to draw even with the New Orleans Saints in terms of record. They’re also going to play them in the next few weeks with implications for the division winner possibly on the line in that game. The latest Panthers’ win over the New York Jets moves them up the rankings as the Jaguars dropped down to No. 8 with their loss.

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks are both hanging in there and kept their position from last week. Each team picked up wins on Sunday with the Falcons defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-20 and the Seahawks taking down the one-win San Francisco 49ers, 24-13.

A few teams are just on the cusp of possibly getting into the top 10 if a few of those bottom tier NFL teams should lose in the upcoming week of games. Contenders include the 7-4 Tennessee Titans, as well as the 6-5 Buffalo Bills and 6-5 Kansas City Chiefs, all of whom are listed in the current NFL Playoff picture.

