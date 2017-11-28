Major Stipulation Being Added To Brock Lesnar/Roman Reigns Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship and became the company’s latest Grand Slam Champion. It was a surprise to see The Miz drop the IC Title, but he’s going to be taking some time away from WWE television to film another movie, which gave WWE officials a chance to put the championship on Reigns. Now, the WWE Universe wants to know what’s next for Roman’s reign.

There is speculation about him bringing back an “Open Challenge” that John Cena made famous during his United States Title reign a couple of years back. Thus far, several WWE Superstars have issued a challenge such as Jason Jordan and Finn Balor. Roman Reigns is expected to hold the IC Title until the powers that be pull the trigger on his long-awaited WWE Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

However, it’s also being reported that WWE officials are considering a huge “Champion versus Champion” match between Lesnar and Reigns, which would keep the IC Title on Roman into New Orleans. Lesnar vs. Reigns is expected to be a massive match, so making it a “winner takes all” situation could make their feud something special, especially since their WrestleMania match has been written in stone for almost a year.

It seems that WWE officials are serious about Roman Reigns walking out of New Orleans with the IC Title and the WWE Universal Championship next year. Those creative plans can always change, but it’ll depend on how the WWE Universe responds to Roman’s title reign over the coming months. The Shield’s reunion will continue, but it seems that WWE officials are already preparing Reigns for his showdown with Lesnar.

Since Brock’s schedule is limited on WWE television, the Intercontinental Championship is technically the top featured title for the brand. The title reign could be a slow transition to bring Roman Reigns back into the forefront as “The Guy.” If he’s the featured champion on Raw over the next four months, then winning the WWE Universal Title will be easier for his critics to handle since he’s already been the top guy. Unless WWE officials change their minds, the fans can expect Roman Reigns to how the IC Title for some time.

