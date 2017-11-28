NBA Rumors: Jahlil Okafor To Phoenix Suns? Devin Booker Hints Nearing Acquisition Of Disgruntled Big Man

Jahlil Okafor has openly stated his desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers since the last offseason. Most people are expecting both parties to reach a contract buyout, but the Sixers hope they could get something in return for the former third overall pick. However, Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo has been overvaluing the 21-year-old center, preventing interested teams from striking a deal.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Okafor’s value will continue to drop unless they give him an opportunity to play, which is very unlikely. Coach Brett Brown isn’t willing to use Okafor even during their garbage time. Recently, the disgruntled big man has once again gone public, urging the Sixers to send him somewhere else.

“I would like for them to just send me somewhere where I can get an opportunity,” Okafor said, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I’ve done everything they’ve asked of me, and I would just like to get an opportunity to play with a trade or a buyout. I just hope something happens quickly.”

Several NBA players, including Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, have been campaigning for the release of Jahlil Okafor. Despite having a logjam at the frontcourt, the Suns have been eyeing to add Okafor on their team. Brendon Kleen of Bright Side of the Suns believes Okafor would be a great fit in Phoenix, especially if they successfully trade veteran centers Tyson Chandler and Greg Monroe.

Booker and Okafor are in the same draft class. They were both impressive in their rookie season, showing their potential to become a future superstar. Unfortunately, the Sixers didn’t see Okafor the way the Suns viewed Booker.

After undergoing a vegan diet, Jahlil Okafor has already shown massive improvement in his mobility and defense. If he manages to add three-point shooting in his set of skills, there is no doubt that he can help the Suns return to title contention.

Woj revealed that the Sixers already dropped their asking price for Okafor. From first-round picks, Philadelphia is only demanding second-round picks in any deal involving Okafor. With this, it could only be a matter of time before the former third overall pick finds a new home.

Okafor is undeniably a huge waste of talent in a team like the Sixers, who have Joel Embiid, Richaun Holmes, and Amir Johnson at 5. Joining a rebuilding team like the Suns will help him revive his career and become significant again in the league.

