Will Justin Bieber Spend Christmas With Selena Gomez? Actress’s Family ‘Still Getting Comfortable’ With Him

Speculations that Justin Bieber is spending Christmas with Selena Gomez and her family emerged amid rumors suggesting that the former Disney star’s family is still getting used to the idea that the exes got back together after all this time.

After failing to get together during Thanksgiving, the 25-year-old Monte Carlo star seemed to be bent on spending Christmas with her rekindled love, the Hollywood Life reported on Monday.

Citing an insider reportedly close to the “Fetish” singer, the outlet revealed that she is hoping to get things to work out for Justin to be able to spend Christmas with her and her family after they failed to do so in Thanksgiving because of the “timing.”

“The timing was not right for them to share Thanksgiving together, and Selena was a bit disappointed they were apart for the holiday. She missed him terribly over Thanksgiving, and Selena doesn’t want to spend another holiday apart.”

The source further provided a more detailed explanation as to why the matter is important for the reunited couple, saying that they are being more careful with their relationship this time around.

“Both Justin and Selena are trying to take things slowly because it is important to her that her family approves of things,” the source said.

“They want to do things the right way and they both want to be very respectful of their families.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are officially "exclusive"! ???? https://t.co/CfXYmwA5fW pic.twitter.com/Bb1x8aZZmT — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 19, 2017

Based on a report from E! News, Selena Gomez’s family is “still getting comfortable” with Justin Bieber and that each of them spent Thanksgiving with their respective families to allow them to accept the idea of their reunion gradually.

“They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas,” another insider told the outlet.

“They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday. Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together.”

In E! News’ report, an insider revealed that Justin Bieber wants to spend Christmas with Selena although he knows that “it will take a very long time for her family to accept him back in.”

Based on a timeline of their relationship by Seventeen, the couple officially ended their on-again/off-again relationship in 2014. After almost a year, Justin Bieber opened up about their constant fights which caused their break up.

In an interview with Complex(per Hollywood Life), then-21-year-old “Sorry” singer recalled the tumultuous times of his relationship with Selena.

“My full identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other,” he explained to the magazine.

Apparently, the couple’s relationship progressed quite quickly at the time to the point that they decided to move in together when Justin was only 18-years-old. This is something that might not have been okay with their families.

“I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love, nothing else mattered.”

Now, it looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are taking a page from Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ reunion and decided to take one step at a time.

With that said, whether or not Justin Bieber will spend Christmas with Selena Gomez and her family remains uncertain as they test the waters under their rekindled love.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]