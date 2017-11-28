How Prince Harry Proposed To Meghan Markle With Diamonds From Princess Diana’s Personal Collection

Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was officially announced by Kensington Palace on November 17, 2017. In a private interview with BBC, the royal couple talked about how the red-headed prince popped the question.

According to CNN, Prince Harry, 33, kept his proposal to Meghan Markle, 36, simple. Prince William’s little brother decided to ask for his love’s hand in marriage at his home in Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage.

In an interview with BBC‘s Mishal Husain, Prince Harry described the night of the proposal as cozy. Both the royal and Ms. Markle depicted a regular night. They were roasting a chicken—or at least, attempting to cook one, quipped Prince Harry—when the red-headed royal went down on one knee. Ms. Markle was so excited that she didn’t even let the royal finish his proposal, shared Prince Harry. The former Suits actress said yes before she even received the ring, reported ABC News.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is a trio of white diamonds, as stated a previous Inquisitr report. The center stone is white and was shipped from Botswana, as a remembrance of the couple’s time there together back in August. An old ABC News article reported that Prince Harry and the California-born actress went to Africa to celebrate Meghan Markle’s 36th birthday.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry has dubbed Africa his second home and loved the continent very much. He has continued his mother’s work there by opening his charity, Sentebale, in honor of Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Ms. Markle has strong feelings about Africa as the ambassador of World Vision, a Canadian charity, as revealed in an old Daily Mail article. As such, the center diamond in Meghan Markle’s engagement ring could be considered quite sentimental to the couple.

The two other diamonds on Ms. Markle’s ring came from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection. The British royal family is known for recycling old family jewels, and it only fits that the prince of hearts honors his mother in such a manner. Prince William did the same with the Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement ring, which is the same sapphire ring Prince Charles used to ask for Lady Di’s hand in marriage.

The happy couple personally appeared to talk about the news at Kensington Palace following the official announcement of their royal engagement. They decided to make their first appearance as an engaged couple at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, which is a spot very dear to the late Princess of Wales’ heart, stated Metro. They plan to have a royal wedding by the Spring of 2018, reported Reuters.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]