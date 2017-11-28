‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Prince Harry’s Fiancee Meghan Markle Was In Port Charles

General Hospital is abuzz with its Jason Morgan twin mystery storyline these days, but there’s other big news that has a connection with GH.Suits star Meghan Markle is now officially engaged to Prince Harry, and here’s an interesting bit of trivia about her.

Meghan Markle, who is going to be a British royal family member soon, started her career in acting with General Hospital. According to Soaps In Depth, Prince Harry’s fiancee played as a nurse named Jill way back on November 14, 2002. In the episode, Alexis and Alcazar had a confrontation at the hospital. Alexis was blaming Alcazar for the death of her sister, Kristina. Jill was one of the nurses who witnessed the drama. Before her short stint on General Hospital, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, also worked as a lighting director on GH.

She may not have secured a major role in GH, but she has had an extensive acting career since then. People best know her for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. Her other credits include shows like Castle, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, and films such as Horrible Bosses and Get Him to the Greek.

On Monday, the Kensington Palace officially announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. The statement revealed that the couple got engaged in London earlier this month. Their wedding will take place in Spring 2018 and the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace after their marriage. The royal family and Meghan’s parents have given the couple their blessings and wish them happiness together.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement!

His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. pic.twitter.com/gEctA368ua — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, in the present General Hospital, spoilers tease that by the end of the week, Andrew Cain will be revealed as the real Jason Morgan. Based on a new promo, everyone will gather at the police station for the big revelation. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) will shout “Tell them! They have the right to know!”

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) will be able to catch up with Andre (Anthony Montgomery) so it is possible that Dr. Maddox will return to Port Charles to reveal the truth. He once hinted that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) is Drew instead of Billy Miller’s Jason, but the information he gave Franco (Roger Howarth) made him believe Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

[Featured image by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images]