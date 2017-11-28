‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Audition Tape Hints Eve And Theresa Ruin Brady And Justin, But What About Tate?

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest a shocking storyline when Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) returns to Salem. It seems that she is going to pair up with her sister, Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva), to get revenge. In an audition video, posted on Vimeo, a crazy story is unfolding. The whole goal is to apparently leave Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) in ruins. Somehow, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) also gets on Eve’s bad side and she is determined to destroy him as well.

Days of our Lives spoilers confirmed Eve would shake things up when she returned to Salem. That certainly was an understatement. It is turning into a war between her and the Kiriakis family, specifically Brady Black and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

However, when Theresa shows up on television screens in May 2018, everyone assumed she would reconcile with Tate’s father. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that will happen. As Jason47’s Days Website mentioned, “Kimmy” in the video is most likely Theresa. She and Eve are speaking to a shady attorney named Ted. Apparently, they have some sort of plan to take down Brady and Justin.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Eve has some still frames that she is going to use against Justin. As for Theresa, Justin is going to question her later. The lawyer reminds Theresa that Justin will try to trip her up. Does this have something to do with custody of Tate?

If Brady keeps going the way he is, he might not have any interest in reuniting with Theresa. Even though she left to save her loved ones, Brady might not believe her. If she tries to get custody, he will probably fight her all the way on it. Perhaps that is where this attorney comes in.

As for Eve, she is concerned with one thing and that is taking everything from the Kiriakis family. Days of our Lives spoilers tease she just doesn’t just want Basic Black, but everything else as well. Kassie DePaiva confirmed this during an interview with Soap Opera Digest. Considering her involvement and statements in the video, it appears she will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Even if it means involving her little sister, the mother of Brady’s son.

