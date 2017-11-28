Denver Broncos’ QB Problems Continue, Paxton Lynch Out 2-4 Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

The Denver Broncos are currently mired in a seven-game losing skid, but their quarterback issues this season could mean that losing streak will continue. Paxton Lynch, who started his first game on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, left the game in the third quarter and Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Lynch will miss at least two to four weeks with a right ankle injury.

That means the Denver Broncos will be changing starting quarterbacks for the third time this season, according to ESPN. The injury to Paxton came in the third quarter of the 21-14 loss on Sunday to the Raiders. After completing a 1-yard completion to Emmanuel Sanders, Lynch stayed down with just under five minutes in the third quarter. Lynch left the game and never returned and ESPN reported he was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot/ankle when getting on the team’s bus after the game.

With Paxton out with an injury, that means Trevor Siemian will be back in the starting lineup. Siemian started the season as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, but was benched after the October 30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Brock Osweiler took Siemian’s spot, but then Brock was replaced by Lynch after three starts.

“I was … upset I didn’t get to finish the game with my team.” – Paxton Lynch#FromThePocket » https://t.co/OwTIPRHRo0 pic.twitter.com/5OZf53b0KM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2017

This was Lynch’s first start of the season on Sunday, as he missed two months of practice after he injured his right shoulder in a preseason game. The shoulder is fine now, but the ankle injury came earlier in the game, according to Lynch.

“I think I had injured it prior to that. I don’t know the exact play, I don’t know if it was a sack. I think somebody rolled up on it and I didn’t think anything of it, couple plays throughout the game it bothered and I just felt like I could keep playing, keep playing. That play got to the point where it started to scare me a little bit.”

Before leaving the game with an injury, ESPN said Lynch was struggling big time. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 41 yards with an interception and was sacked four times. The Broncos trailed 21-0 when Lynch left the game and went three-and-out on seven of their first 10 possessions.

Siemian entered the game and tried to bring the Broncos back, as he was 11-of-21 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph was impressed, even if it was not enough to get the win.

“I thought Trevor did a great job of being down for a week, being back on the roster, getting himself back engaged and playing good football. That speaks to Trevor as a person to bounce back through adversity and play a decent football game for us in the fourth quarter.”

The Denver Broncos (3-8) have five games remaining in the season, so ESPN stated that it is possible Lynch could be placed on the injured reserve to clear a spot on the roster. The Broncos have carried three quarterbacks on the roster all season long.

Coach Joseph announced that Paxton Lynch's ankle injury will keep him out 2-4 weeks. Trevor Siemian will start Sunday. ???? » https://t.co/k2LSdBDQZJ pic.twitter.com/i4tU1DirPw — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2017

The Denver Broncos are hitting the road next week, as they take on the Miami Dolphins (4-7) on Sunday.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]