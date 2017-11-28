Jenelle Evans Sends A Cease And Desist Letter To Her Own Mother

Today, several Teen Mom 2 cast members revealed that they had been sent cease and desist letters from Jenelle Evans. Those who received letters thus far include Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Randy Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, all of whom felt the letters were ridiculous.

However, Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, spoke up and let the media know that she has also received a threatening letter from her daughter, stating that she would pursue legal action against her if she did not stop spreading “false and defamatory statements.”

According to Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, Barbara has been “spreading rumors” about Jenelle and her husband, which supposedly include stating that Jenelle is abusing drugs.

Barbara Evans reached out to Radar Online and told them that she thinks the letter is comical and that she hasn’t said anything thus far that she can’t prove about her daughter.

Barb also said that she consulted her lawyer on the matter, and her lawyer felt that letter was absolutely ridiculous.

In all of the letters Jenelle Evans has sent thus far, it states that their social media posts will cause “reputational damage” to the pair and that it will harm them in terms of securing employment should they wish to do so in the future.

“The Ex Files” coming to you soon! ✨???????? @mtv A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:59am PST

Jenelle Evans and her mother have been at odds for many years. The root of the conflict stems from the fact that Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, has primary custody of Jenelle’s son, Jace. After he was born when Jenelle was just a teen, she signed over custody to Barb.

In the past several years, Jenelle Evans has struggled with addiction to heroin and other illegal substances. She has worked to get herself clean and feels that since she now is, she should have Jace back. However, the courts were not in favor of this since Jace had already spent so much time with Barbara.

When the courts did not immediately sign over full custody to Jenelle Evans, she blamed her mother and has not had a relationship with her since. The reality TV star tied the knot with long-time boyfriend David Eason in September and decided not to invite her mother.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]